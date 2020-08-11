Log in
CID (Centrifugal Impulse Drive): A New Form of Propulsion That Will Forever Change Space Flight

08/11/2020 | 09:36am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc™ is proud to announce the introduction of the World's first propellantless drive for space flight, the Centrifugal Impulse Drive (CID™) "Pat Pend."  CID™ utilizes a new form of propulsion where electricity is turned directly into thrust to propel the spacecraft without expelling any mass.

CID™ Is the propellantless alternative to the ion drive and hall thruster currently used in satellites. CID™ ("Pat. Pend.") is a reactionless drive or inertia impulse propulsion engine (also reactionless thruster, reactionless engine and inertia drive).

By definition, a reactionless drive or inertia propulsion engine is any form of propulsion not based around the expulsion of fuel or reaction mass. The name "reaction mass" comes from Newton's Third Law of Motion, usually expressed as, "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."

Such a drive uses a form of thrust that does not require any outside force or net momentum exchange to produce linear motion. CID™ is a revolutionary propulsion system that will replace the current ion drives and hall thrusters that are being used on satellites today to keep them in orbit. The only requirement is sunlight to maintain a charge for the batteries. 

After four years of research and development, multiple prototypes and continued testing in our company lab, we contracted with the Georgia Tech Research Corporation for four years of independent testing under the sponsorship of Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology.  Dr. Mitchell Walker has been our faculty sponsor through the testing program.

Dr. Walker's primary research interests lie in electric propulsion, plasma physics, and hypersonic aerodynamics/plasma interaction. He has extensive design and testing experience with Hall thrusters and ion engines. Dr. Walker performed seminal work in Hall thruster clustering and vacuum chamber facility effects. His current research activities involve both theoretical and experimental work in advanced spacecraft propulsion systems, diagnostics, plasma physics, helicon plasma sources, space debris mitigation, magnetoplasmadynamic thrusters, and pulsed inductive thrusters. Dr. Walker also serves as a corporate consultant around his area of expertise to top-tier organizations, e.g., Newell-Rubbermaid, Lockheed Martin, and NASA. www.quantumdynamicsinc.com

All correspondence should be directed to the following email address:
Robert Taylor
678-910-7810
rtaylor@quantumdynamicsinc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cid-centrifugal-impulse-drive-a-new-form-of-propulsion-that-will-forever-change-space-flight-301110051.html

SOURCE Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
