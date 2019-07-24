CIE Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimient : RELEVANT EVENT 24/07/2019

CIE and Live Nation Entertainment expand their strategic alliance to foster the

live entertainment industry in Mexico

Mexico City and Los Angeles, July 24, 2019. Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: CIE) expands its strategic alliance with Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) ("Live Nation") to foster the live entertainment industry in Mexico.

As part of this transaction, Live Nation will acquire a 51% stake in CIE's live entertainment business ("OCESA"), this includes Televisa's 40% stake and CIE's 11% stake. In addition, Live Nation will acquire a 51% stake in CIE's convention center operation and private sector

special events business. As a result, in the aggregate CIE will receive a consideration 3,629 million Pesos.

In addition to its 49% stake in OCESA, CIE will continue (a) promoting the Formula 1 Grand Prix Mexico event, (b) organizing special events for the governmental sector, (c) operating an amusement park in Bogota, Colombia and (d) maintaining its minority investments in other businesses.

This transaction is a natural extension of CIE's strong and longstanding relationship with Live Nation, who has been OCESA's partner in Ticketmaster since 2009.

This investment reinforces Live Nation's confidence in Mexico and its significant importance in the global entertainment market. In addition, this alliance is expected to broaden the live entertainment options for the Mexican audience.

"We are extremely proud to join Live Nation," said Alejandro Soberón Kuri, President and CEO of CIE. "This evolution of our long-standing relationship with Live Nation gives us a unique opportunity to continue OCESA´s 30-year contribution to the development of the Mexican live entertainment industry. In addition, this partnership will foster CIE´s commitment to the promotion of Mexican artistic talent abroad."

"Finally, on behalf of CIE, I would like to extend my gratitude to Televisa for our 17 years of a very successful partnership which laid out the foundations for the development of OCESA

and the overall Mexican live entertainment market."

"OCESA has been Live Nation's touring, festival, and ticketing partner in Mexico for years, and I admire the business Alex has built," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "This next step is a logical extension for both our teams, and we look forward to working on many more shows together."