CIE Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimient : RELEVANT EVENT 24/07/2019

CIE and Live Nation Entertainment expand their strategic alliance to foster the
live entertainment industry in Mexico
Mexico City and Los Angeles, July 24, 2019. Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: CIE) expands its strategic alliance with Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) ("Live Nation") to foster the live entertainment industry in Mexico.
As part of this transaction, Live Nation will acquire a 51% stake in CIE's live entertainment business ("OCESA"), this includes Televisa's 40% stake and CIE's 11% stake. In addition, Live Nation will acquire a 51% stake in CIE's convention center operation and private sector
special events business. As a result, in the aggregate CIE will receive a consideration 3,629 million Pesos.
In addition to its 49% stake in OCESA, CIE will continue (a) promoting the Formula 1 Grand Prix Mexico event, (b) organizing special events for the governmental sector, (c) operating an amusement park in Bogota, Colombia and (d) maintaining its minority investments in other businesses.
This transaction is a natural extension of CIE's strong and longstanding relationship with Live Nation, who has been OCESA's partner in Ticketmaster since 2009.
This investment reinforces Live Nation's confidence in Mexico and its significant importance in the global entertainment market. In addition, this alliance is expected to broaden the live entertainment options for the Mexican audience.
"We are extremely proud to join Live Nation," said Alejandro Soberón Kuri, President and CEO of CIE. "This evolution of our long-standing relationship with Live Nation gives us a unique opportunity to continue OCESA´s 30-year contribution to the development of the Mexican live entertainment industry. In addition, this partnership will foster CIE´s commitment to the promotion of Mexican artistic talent abroad."
"Finally, on behalf of CIE, I would like to extend my gratitude to Televisa for our 17 years of a very successful partnership which laid out the foundations for the development of OCESA
and the overall Mexican live entertainment market."
"OCESA has been Live Nation's touring, festival, and ticketing partner in Mexico for years, and I admire the business Alex has built," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "This next step is a logical extension for both our teams, and we look forward to working on many more shows together."
Following closing of the transaction, Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, will be the Chairman of the Board of OCESA. Alejandro Soberón Kuri, founder of CIE, will serve as CEO and Board Member of OCESA, and continue holding his positions as CEO and Chairman of the Board of CIE.
All events and existing commercial partnerships will remain unchanged.
The consummation of this transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities. The parties anticipate that the transactions will close by the end of 2019.
About Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE)
Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento ("CIE") (BMV: CIE) is a prominent player in the out-of-home entertainment industry in Latin America. The Company is a promotor and producer of concerts, music festivals, theater, as well as sports, family, and cultural events. CIE operates Centro Citibanamex, a convention and conference venue in Mexico City, as well as the El Salitre Magico amusement park in Colombia. Likewise, the Company produces corporate events for the public sector. CIE promotes and markets the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
About Grupo Televisa
Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 75 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted,as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.
