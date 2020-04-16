CIE Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimient : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 16/04/2020

During the quarter, net financial revenues were Ps.177, in comparison with a net financial expense of Ps.196 recorded during the same quarter of the previous year. This variation was mainly due to the following: 1) net exchange rate gain in the quarter of Ps.150, in comparison with a net exchange rate loss in same period of the prior year of Ps.142; 2) a Ps.99 gain in the valuation of financial instruments, compared to a loss of Ps.4 in the same quarter of the prior year; and 3) a decrease in net interest paid in the period.

INCOME TAX

Income tax 1Q 1Q % Var. 2020 2019 Taxes incurred 152 217 -30% Deferred taxes (71) (43) -66% Income tax 81 174 -54%

During the period provisions for income tax incurred and deferred were Ps.81, in comparison with Ps.174 in the first quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income of Ps.343 was recorded during the quarter, compared to a net income of Ps.14 during the same period of the prior year. This increase is mainly due to higher net financial revenues during the period, as well as the lower tax provision mentioned above.

TOTAL INTEREST-BEARING DEBT

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total bank and securitized debt was Ps.2,625, compared to Ps.2,179 recorded at the close of 2019. As a preventive measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company contracted debt for $450 from the lines of credit it maintains with several banks; all of those funds are liquid and available at the Company's treasury. The Group's debt is denominated in Mexican pesos, except debt of Ps.2, which is denominated in Colombian pesos. The following graph shows the maturity profile of the debt at the close of the first quarter 2020: