Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIE Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimient : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 16/04/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Mexico City, April 16, 2020 - Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, S.A.B. de

C.V. ("CIE," the "Company" or the "Group") (BMV: CIE) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which were prepared pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • In compliance with the transition measures to face the COVID-19 pandemic as defined by the Federal Government, the Mayor of Mexico City, and governors from various states, the Company suspended activities and events from March 16, 2020 until further notice.
  • In the first quarter of 2020, consolidated sales decreased 6% to Ps.2,339, compared to Ps.2,494 recorded in the same period of the prior year.
  • Consolidated EBITDA was Ps. 423, compared to Ps.514 in the same period of the previous year.
  • During the quarter, net income was Ps.343, compared to a net income of Ps.14 reported during the same period of the prior year.

R E V E N U E S

-6%

2,494 2,339

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

E B I T DA

-18%

514

423

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

20.6% Margin 18.1%

The numbers presented in this document for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, are stated in millions of nominal Mexican pesos. Numbers may vary due to rounding. EBITDA means Earnings before Other Revenues and Net (Expenses) plus Depreciation and Amortization.

N.A. means Not Applicable.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

1

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

Consolidated Key Figures

1Q

1Q

% Var.

2020

2019

Revenues

2,339

2,494

-6%

EBITDA

423

514

-18%

EBITDA Margin

18.1%

20.6%

Operating Income

261

373

-30%

Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)

177

(196)

N.A.

Net Income

343

14

N.A.

REVENUES 1Q 2020

EBITDA 1Q 2020

167 28

9(2)

2,143

Entertainment

416

Special Events

Total: Ps.2,339

Other Business

Total: Ps.423

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

2

(Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City)
(Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City)
Margin
E B I T DA
-16%

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

ANALYSIS OF THE FIRST QUARTER (the "quarter" or the "period")

CIE ENTERTAINMENT

R E V E N U E S

-6%

492

2,267

2,143

416

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

21.7%19.4%

Revenues at CIE Entertainment were Ps.2,143, which is 6% lower than the number reported during the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in revenues is due to a series of events and festivals being cancelled on March 16th, after suspension of activities defined by the Federal Government and other authorities.

During the quarter there were some shows of note by artists and festivals such as:

  • Maroon 5

(Foro Sol, Mexico City)

  • Electric Daisy Carnival

(Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, Mexico City)

  • Backstreet Boys
  • Creedence Clearwater Revisited

These concerts and festivals have been mostly rescheduled and, in some cases, canceled.

During the period the following concerts and festivals were standouts: 1) Maroon 5 and Billy Joel at Foro Sol in Mexico City; the Backstreet Boys and Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Palacio de los Deportes; 2) the Vive Latino and Electric Daisy Carnival festivals in Mexico City; and 3) concerts of Latin artists such as Alejandro Fernandez, Sebastián Yatra and Los Tigres del Norte, among many others.

EBITDA at CIE Entertainment decreased 16% to Ps.416 during the period, in comparison with Ps.492 recorded during the same period of the previous year. The decrease is a consequence of lower revenues as mentioned above.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

3

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

CIE SPECIAL EVENTS

R E V E N U E S

E B I T DA

-13%

-55%

191

167

20

9

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

10.6% Margin

5.5%

At CIE Special Events, revenues decreased

During the period several major corporate events and

13% to Ps.167, in comparison with Ps.191

shows were held:

recorded in the same period of the prior

Sabor es Polanco

year. As with CIE Entertainment, and due to

(Jardines del Campo Marte, Mexico City)

the preventive measures put

into place,

La Mole

events were suspended as of

March 16,

(Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City)

Zona Maco 2020

therefore there were fewer events during

(Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City)

the quarter in comparison with the same

MEM Industrial 2020

quarter of the prior year. To a lesser extent,

(Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City)

the decrease also reflects a reduction in

government events held for the new administration during the quarter. For the period, Centro Citibanamex organized important events such as Zona Maco 2020, La Mole, Expo Lighting America and MEM Industrial 2020. Among the corporate and special events held were: Sabor es Polanco, SAP Now, BBVA Economic Perspectives. Similarly, the division participated in the staging of events such as the Formula E race, and the Vive Latino and Electric Daisy Carnival festivals.

During the period, EBITDA at CIE Special Events was Ps.9, compared to Ps.20 reported in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease is a direct consequence of the drop in number of events held during the period.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

4

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

OTHER BUSINESS (El Salitre Park, in Bogotá, Colombia)

R E V E N U E S

EBITDA

-21%

N.A.

35

28

2

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

(2)

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

4.5% Margin -7.9%

During the quarter, revenues at the El Salitre park were Ps.28, which is 21% lower than revenues during the same quarter of the prior year. As with Mexico, the government of Colombia has taken similar measures to combat COVID-19, thus the park suspended activities, decreasing the number of visitors during the period in comparison with the prior year.

EBITDA for the park was (Ps.2), compared to Ps.2 recorded during the same quarter of the prior year.

NET FINANCIAL REVENUES (EXPENSES)

Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)

1Q

1Q

%

2020

2019

Var.

Net interest earned (paid)

(15)

(26)

+41%

Interest on right-of-use assets

(56)

(24)

N.A.

Net exchange rate gain (loss)

150

(142)

N.A.

Gain (Loss) in financial instrument valuation

99

(4)

N.A.

Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)

177

(196)

N.A.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

5

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

During the quarter, net financial revenues were Ps.177, in comparison with a net financial expense of Ps.196 recorded during the same quarter of the previous year. This variation was mainly due to the following: 1) net exchange rate gain in the quarter of Ps.150, in comparison with a net exchange rate loss in same period of the prior year of Ps.142; 2) a Ps.99 gain in the valuation of financial instruments, compared to a loss of Ps.4 in the same quarter of the prior year; and 3) a decrease in net interest paid in the period.

INCOME TAX

Income tax

1Q

1Q

% Var.

2020

2019

Taxes incurred

152

217

-30%

Deferred taxes

(71)

(43)

-66%

Income tax

81

174

-54%

During the period provisions for income tax incurred and deferred were Ps.81, in comparison with Ps.174 in the first quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income of Ps.343 was recorded during the quarter, compared to a net income of Ps.14 during the same period of the prior year. This increase is mainly due to higher net financial revenues during the period, as well as the lower tax provision mentioned above.

TOTAL INTEREST-BEARING DEBT

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total bank and securitized debt was Ps.2,625, compared to Ps.2,179 recorded at the close of 2019. As a preventive measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company contracted debt for $450 from the lines of credit it maintains with several banks; all of those funds are liquid and available at the Company's treasury. The Group's debt is denominated in Mexican pesos, except debt of Ps.2, which is denominated in Colombian pesos. The following graph shows the maturity profile of the debt at the close of the first quarter 2020:

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

6

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

950

Unsecured

Secured

Bank

450667

495

498

416

354

238

2

172

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Total: Ps.2,625

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

On March 17, 2020, CIE informed that in compliance with the transition measures to Phase 2 to fight the COVID-19, defined by the Federal Government, the Mayor of Mexico City, and governors of several states, its Entertainment division and the artistic community announced the suspension of all joint national events as of that date through April 19. That suspension, however, has been extended to May 30 of this year, reflecting the new measures reported by the authority.

Due to this decision, CIE Entertainment has initiated conversations with artists, agents, venues and sponsors to assess the viability of postponing events to a later date, or in the extreme case that events cannot be rescheduled, to cancel them. The status of each event will be reported by OCESA through its different communication channels. The Company will continue to work closely with federal and local authorities to support institutional decisions made within the framework of the national effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

ABOUT CIE

Established in 1990, the Company is one of the most important companies in the out-of- home entertainment market in Latin America and worldwide.

It offers a wide gamut of entertainment options to a variety of audiences and budgets in large- and medium-sized cities with high economic potential and population growth in the Mexican market, as well as in Colombia. That gamut of options includes concerts, theatrical

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

7

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

productions, sporting events, family events and cultural events, among others. The Company also operates an amusement park, El Salitre, in Bogotá, Colombia.

The Company operates the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City, which is one of the largest and most important international exposition and convention centers. It is also the best- known producer and organizer of special and corporate events in the Mexican market. CIE also promotes and markets the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix.

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento is a publicly traded company whose shares have been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1995 under the ticker symbol "CIE."

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

As a precautionary note to the investing public, except for the historical information provided herein, certain matters discussed in this document constitute forward-looking statements. These statements assume there are risks and uncertainties, including the economic conditions in Mexico and other countries where CIE operates, as well as fluctuations in the value of the Mexican peso against the United States dollar.

The use of registered trademarks or commercial trademarks in this document is exclusively for illustrative purposes and is not intended to violate copyrights and/or intellectual property laws applicable in the countries where CIE, its subsidiaries, and those companies with which CIE maintains commercial or business relationships, operate.

CONTACT

Investor Relations investor.relations@cie.com.mx T: (5255) 5201-9353

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

8

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

1Q

1Q

%

2020

2019

Var.

Sales

2,339

2,494

-6%

Cost of sales

1,844

1,837

+0%

Gross Income

495

657

-25%

Operating expenses

234

283

-18%

Operating Income

261

373

-30%

Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)

Net interest earned (paid)

(15)

(26)

+41%

Interest on right-of-use assets

(56)

(24)

-133%

Net exchange rate gain (loss)

150

(142)

N.A.

Gain (loss) in financial instrument valuation

99

(4)

N.A.

Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)

177

(196)

N.A.

Stake in the results of associated companies

(15)

11

N.A.

Earnings (Loss) before Taxes

423

188

N.A.

Income tax

81

174

-54%

Earnings after Taxes

343

14

N.A.

Net Income (Loss)

343

14

N.A.

Non-parent company stake

285

140

+104

Parent Company Stake

58

(126)

N.A.

Depreciation and amortization

162

141

+15%

EBITDA

423

514

-18%

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

9

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.

BALANCE SHEET

March 31

Dec. 31

%

2020

2019

Var.

Current Assets

8,548

6,640

+29%

Cash

3,872

3,052

+27%

Clients receivable, net

1,491

1,151

+30%

Other accounts receivable, net

146

164

-11%

Inventory

26

22

+15%

Other current assets

3,013

2,250

+34%

Non-Current Assets

5,042

5,009

+1%

Investments in associated companies and joint ventures

1,051

1,096

-4%

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,269

1,305

-3%

Right-of-use assets, net

1,755

1,681

+4%

Intangible assets

83

99

-16%

Assets from deferred taxes

838

763

+10%

Other non-current assets

45

65

-30%

Total Assets

13,590

11,649

+17%

Current Liabilities

6,707

5,004

+34%

Suppliers

1,451

786

+85%

Short-term leases

503

370

+36%

Short-terminterest-bearing debt

949

500

+90%

Other current liabilities

3,804

3,348

+14%

Non-Current Liabilities

3,534

3,560

-1%

Long-terminterest-bearing debt

1,676

1,679

-0%

Long-term leases

1,404

1,425

-2%

Deferred tax liabilities

23

27

-12%

Other non-current liabilities

431

430

+0%

Total Liabilities

10,241

8,564

+20%

Shareholders' Equity

3,349

3,084

+9%

Non-parent company stake

745

544

+37%

Parent Company Stake

2,603

2,540

+2%

Paid-in capital

3,399

3,399

N.A.

Capital gains (losses)

(795)

(859)

-7%

Total Liabilities plus Shareholders' Equity

13,590

11,649

+17%

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

10

Disclaimer

CIE - Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB de CV published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 23:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces effective date of make-whole fundamental change relating to its 2.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2020, its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022, and its 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2023
PU
07:33pRESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS : Global Care Capital Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VirexClear
AQ
07:32pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS : Announces Additional Contract Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products for Craft Cannabis Pre-Roll Products
AQ
07:31pAnalysis of COVID-19-Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023 | Convenience Offered by Frozen Ready Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pCDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2025
GL
07:23pPony.ai Launches Autonomous Delivery Service to Address Heightened Demand During COVID-19
GL
07:18pGILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
RE
07:16pCIE CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENT : Reports first quarter 2020 results 16/04/2020
PU
07:16pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI
BU
07:15pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Proposed Private Offering of First Lien Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group