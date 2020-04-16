|
CIE Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimient : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 16/04/2020
04/16/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
Mexico City, April 16, 2020 - Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, S.A.B. de
C.V. ("CIE," the "Company" or the "Group") (BMV: CIE) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which were prepared pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
-
In compliance with the transition measures to face the COVID-19 pandemic as defined by the Federal Government, the Mayor of Mexico City, and governors from various states, the Company suspended activities and events from March 16, 2020 until further notice.
-
In the first quarter of 2020, consolidated sales decreased 6% to Ps.2,339, compared to Ps.2,494 recorded in the same period of the prior year.
-
Consolidated EBITDA was Ps. 423, compared to Ps.514 in the same period of the previous year.
-
During the quarter, net income was Ps.343, compared to a net income of Ps.14 reported during the same period of the prior year.
R E V E N U E S
-6%
2,494 2,339
20.6% Margin 18.1%
The numbers presented in this document for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, are stated in millions of nominal Mexican pesos. Numbers may vary due to rounding. EBITDA means Earnings before Other Revenues and Net (Expenses) plus Depreciation and Amortization.
N.A. means Not Applicable.
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
1
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
Consolidated Key Figures
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
% Var.
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
Revenues
|
2,339
|
2,494
|
-6%
|
EBITDA
|
423
|
514
|
-18%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
18.1%
|
20.6%
|
|
Operating Income
|
261
|
373
|
-30%
|
Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)
|
177
|
(196)
|
N.A.
|
Net Income
|
343
|
14
|
N.A.
|
REVENUES 1Q 2020
|
EBITDA 1Q 2020
|
167 28
|
9(2)
|
2,143
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
416
|
|
Special Events
|
|
Total: Ps.2,339
|
Other Business
|
Total: Ps.423
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
2
(Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City)
(Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City)
Margin
E B I T DA
-16%
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
ANALYSIS OF THE FIRST QUARTER (the "quarter" or the "period")
CIE ENTERTAINMENT
R E V E N U E S
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
|
|
2,267
|
|
2,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
1Q 2020
|
1Q 2019
|
|
1Q 2020
|
21.7%19.4%
Revenues at CIE Entertainment were Ps.2,143, which is 6% lower than the number reported during the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in revenues is due to a series of events and festivals being cancelled on March 16th, after suspension of activities defined by the Federal Government and other authorities.
During the quarter there were some shows of note by artists and festivals such as:
(Foro Sol, Mexico City)
(Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, Mexico City)
-
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
These concerts and festivals have been mostly rescheduled and, in some cases, canceled.
During the period the following concerts and festivals were standouts: 1) Maroon 5 and Billy Joel at Foro Sol in Mexico City; the Backstreet Boys and Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Palacio de los Deportes; 2) the Vive Latino and Electric Daisy Carnival festivals in Mexico City; and 3) concerts of Latin artists such as Alejandro Fernandez, Sebastián Yatra and Los Tigres del Norte, among many others.
EBITDA at CIE Entertainment decreased 16% to Ps.416 during the period, in comparison with Ps.492 recorded during the same period of the previous year. The decrease is a consequence of lower revenues as mentioned above.
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
3
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
CIE SPECIAL EVENTS
|
R E V E N U E S
|
E B I T DA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13%
|
|
|
-55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
1Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
|
|
10.6% Margin
|
5.5%
|
At CIE Special Events, revenues decreased
|
|
|
During the period several major corporate events and
|
13% to Ps.167, in comparison with Ps.191
|
shows were held:
|
recorded in the same period of the prior
|
•
|
Sabor es Polanco
|
year. As with CIE Entertainment, and due to
|
|
(Jardines del Campo Marte, Mexico City)
|
the preventive measures put
|
into place,
|
•
|
La Mole
|
events were suspended as of
|
March 16,
|
|
(Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City)
|
•
|
Zona Maco 2020
|
therefore there were fewer events during
|
|
(Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City)
|
|
|
|
the quarter in comparison with the same
|
•
|
MEM Industrial 2020
|
quarter of the prior year. To a lesser extent,
|
|
(Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City)
|
|
|
the decrease also reflects a reduction in
|
|
|
|
government events held for the new administration during the quarter. For the period, Centro Citibanamex organized important events such as Zona Maco 2020, La Mole, Expo Lighting America and MEM Industrial 2020. Among the corporate and special events held were: Sabor es Polanco, SAP Now, BBVA Economic Perspectives. Similarly, the division participated in the staging of events such as the Formula E race, and the Vive Latino and Electric Daisy Carnival festivals.
During the period, EBITDA at CIE Special Events was Ps.9, compared to Ps.20 reported in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease is a direct consequence of the drop in number of events held during the period.
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
4
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
|
OTHER BUSINESS (El Salitre Park, in Bogotá, Colombia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R E V E N U E S
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-21%
|
|
|
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
4.5% Margin -7.9%
During the quarter, revenues at the El Salitre park were Ps.28, which is 21% lower than revenues during the same quarter of the prior year. As with Mexico, the government of Colombia has taken similar measures to combat COVID-19, thus the park suspended activities, decreasing the number of visitors during the period in comparison with the prior year.
EBITDA for the park was (Ps.2), compared to Ps.2 recorded during the same quarter of the prior year.
NET FINANCIAL REVENUES (EXPENSES)
|
Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Var.
|
|
Net interest earned (paid)
|
(15)
|
(26)
|
+41%
|
Interest on right-of-use assets
|
(56)
|
(24)
|
N.A.
|
Net exchange rate gain (loss)
|
150
|
(142)
|
N.A.
|
Gain (Loss) in financial instrument valuation
|
99
|
(4)
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)
|
177
|
(196)
|
N.A.
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
5
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
During the quarter, net financial revenues were Ps.177, in comparison with a net financial expense of Ps.196 recorded during the same quarter of the previous year. This variation was mainly due to the following: 1) net exchange rate gain in the quarter of Ps.150, in comparison with a net exchange rate loss in same period of the prior year of Ps.142; 2) a Ps.99 gain in the valuation of financial instruments, compared to a loss of Ps.4 in the same quarter of the prior year; and 3) a decrease in net interest paid in the period.
INCOME TAX
|
Income tax
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
% Var.
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
Taxes incurred
|
152
|
217
|
-30%
|
Deferred taxes
|
(71)
|
(43)
|
-66%
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
81
|
174
|
-54%
During the period provisions for income tax incurred and deferred were Ps.81, in comparison with Ps.174 in the first quarter of 2019.
NET INCOME
Net income of Ps.343 was recorded during the quarter, compared to a net income of Ps.14 during the same period of the prior year. This increase is mainly due to higher net financial revenues during the period, as well as the lower tax provision mentioned above.
TOTAL INTEREST-BEARING DEBT
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total bank and securitized debt was Ps.2,625, compared to Ps.2,179 recorded at the close of 2019. As a preventive measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company contracted debt for $450 from the lines of credit it maintains with several banks; all of those funds are liquid and available at the Company's treasury. The Group's debt is denominated in Mexican pesos, except debt of Ps.2, which is denominated in Colombian pesos. The following graph shows the maturity profile of the debt at the close of the first quarter 2020:
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
6
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
|
950
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
450667
|
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
2
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Total: Ps.2,625
SIGNIFICANT EVENT
On March 17, 2020, CIE informed that in compliance with the transition measures to Phase 2 to fight the COVID-19, defined by the Federal Government, the Mayor of Mexico City, and governors of several states, its Entertainment division and the artistic community announced the suspension of all joint national events as of that date through April 19. That suspension, however, has been extended to May 30 of this year, reflecting the new measures reported by the authority.
Due to this decision, CIE Entertainment has initiated conversations with artists, agents, venues and sponsors to assess the viability of postponing events to a later date, or in the extreme case that events cannot be rescheduled, to cancel them. The status of each event will be reported by OCESA through its different communication channels. The Company will continue to work closely with federal and local authorities to support institutional decisions made within the framework of the national effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
ABOUT CIE
Established in 1990, the Company is one of the most important companies in the out-of- home entertainment market in Latin America and worldwide.
It offers a wide gamut of entertainment options to a variety of audiences and budgets in large- and medium-sized cities with high economic potential and population growth in the Mexican market, as well as in Colombia. That gamut of options includes concerts, theatrical
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
7
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
productions, sporting events, family events and cultural events, among others. The Company also operates an amusement park, El Salitre, in Bogotá, Colombia.
The Company operates the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City, which is one of the largest and most important international exposition and convention centers. It is also the best- known producer and organizer of special and corporate events in the Mexican market. CIE also promotes and markets the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix.
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento is a publicly traded company whose shares have been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1995 under the ticker symbol "CIE."
LEGAL DISCLAIMER
As a precautionary note to the investing public, except for the historical information provided herein, certain matters discussed in this document constitute forward-looking statements. These statements assume there are risks and uncertainties, including the economic conditions in Mexico and other countries where CIE operates, as well as fluctuations in the value of the Mexican peso against the United States dollar.
The use of registered trademarks or commercial trademarks in this document is exclusively for illustrative purposes and is not intended to violate copyrights and/or intellectual property laws applicable in the countries where CIE, its subsidiaries, and those companies with which CIE maintains commercial or business relationships, operate.
CONTACT
Investor Relations investor.relations@cie.com.mx T: (5255) 5201-9353
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
8
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
%
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Var.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
2,339
|
2,494
|
-6%
|
Cost of sales
|
1,844
|
1,837
|
+0%
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Income
|
495
|
657
|
-25%
|
Operating expenses
|
234
|
283
|
-18%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
261
|
373
|
-30%
|
Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)
|
|
|
|
Net interest earned (paid)
|
(15)
|
(26)
|
+41%
|
Interest on right-of-use assets
|
(56)
|
(24)
|
-133%
|
Net exchange rate gain (loss)
|
150
|
(142)
|
N.A.
|
Gain (loss) in financial instrument valuation
|
99
|
(4)
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Revenues (Expenses)
|
177
|
(196)
|
N.A.
|
Stake in the results of associated companies
|
(15)
|
11
|
N.A.
|
Earnings (Loss) before Taxes
|
423
|
188
|
N.A.
|
Income tax
|
81
|
174
|
-54%
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings after Taxes
|
343
|
14
|
N.A.
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
343
|
14
|
N.A.
|
Non-parent company stake
|
285
|
140
|
+104
|
Parent Company Stake
|
58
|
(126)
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
162
|
141
|
+15%
|
EBITDA
|
423
|
514
|
-18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
9
Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento S.A.B de C.V.
BALANCE SHEET
|
|
March 31
|
Dec. 31
|
%
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Var.
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
8,548
|
6,640
|
+29%
|
Cash
|
3,872
|
3,052
|
+27%
|
Clients receivable, net
|
1,491
|
1,151
|
+30%
|
Other accounts receivable, net
|
146
|
164
|
-11%
|
Inventory
|
26
|
22
|
+15%
|
Other current assets
|
3,013
|
2,250
|
+34%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
5,042
|
5,009
|
+1%
|
Investments in associated companies and joint ventures
|
1,051
|
1,096
|
-4%
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,269
|
1,305
|
-3%
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
1,755
|
1,681
|
+4%
|
Intangible assets
|
83
|
99
|
-16%
|
Assets from deferred taxes
|
838
|
763
|
+10%
|
Other non-current assets
|
45
|
65
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
13,590
|
11,649
|
+17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
6,707
|
5,004
|
+34%
|
Suppliers
|
1,451
|
786
|
+85%
|
Short-term leases
|
503
|
370
|
+36%
|
Short-terminterest-bearing debt
|
949
|
500
|
+90%
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,804
|
3,348
|
+14%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
3,534
|
3,560
|
-1%
|
Long-terminterest-bearing debt
|
1,676
|
1,679
|
-0%
|
Long-term leases
|
1,404
|
1,425
|
-2%
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
23
|
27
|
-12%
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
431
|
430
|
+0%
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
10,241
|
8,564
|
+20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
3,349
|
3,084
|
+9%
|
Non-parent company stake
|
745
|
544
|
+37%
|
Parent Company Stake
|
2,603
|
2,540
|
+2%
|
Paid-in capital
|
3,399
|
3,399
|
N.A.
|
Capital gains (losses)
|
(795)
|
(859)
|
-7%
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities plus Shareholders' Equity
|
13,590
|
11,649
|
+17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
|
10
|
|