CIE Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimient : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS 27/02/2019

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2018

Mexico City, February 27, 2019 - Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CIE," the "Company" or the "Group") (BMV: CIE) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

➢ In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenues rose 35% to Ps.5,865, compared to Ps.4,337 recorded in the same period of the prior year. Full-year sales increased 26% to Ps.12,578, in comparison with Ps.9,954 reported in the previous year.

➢ In the fourth quarter, consolidated EBITDA increased 14% to Ps.725, compared to Ps.635 recorded in the same period of the prior year. Full-year EBITDA increased 31% to Ps.2,014, compared to Ps.1,534 in the previous year.

➢ In the fourth quarter, the Group's net income was Ps.193, compared to Ps.45 reported in the same period of 2017. Net income for the full year was Ps.621, in comparison with Ps.135 for full-year 2017.

4Q REVENUES

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

FY REVENUES

FY 2017

FY 2018

4Q EBITDA

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

14.6%

12.4%Margin en

FY EBITDA

FY 2017

FY 2018

15.4%Margin 16.0%

Consolidated Key Figures

4Q 2018

4Q 2017

Revenues 5,865 4,337

EBITDA 725 635

EBITDA Margin 12.4% 14.6%

Finance Income (Expense) 52 (46)Net Income

193 45 N.A.621

FY % 2017 Var. +35%12,578 9,954 +26% 1,534 +31% 15.4% (461) +59% 135 N.A. % Var.

FY 2018

+14%

2,014 16.0%N.A.(188)

4Q 2018 REVENUES

FY 2018 REVENUES

Total: Ps.5,865

Total: Ps.12,578

4Q 2018 EBITDA

FY 2018 EBITDA

Total: Ps.725

Total: Ps.2,014

The numbers throughout this document for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, are stated in millions of nominal Mexican pesos. Numbers may vary due to rounding. EBITDA is Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.

N.A. means Does not Apply.

ANALYSIS OF THE FOURTH QUARTER (the "quarter" or the "period")

CIE ENTERTAINMENT

4Q REVENUES

FY REVENUES

10

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

FY 2017

FY 2018

At CIE Entertainment, revenues in the fourth quarter increased 30% to Ps.3,702, compared to Ps.2,856 recorded in the same period of the prior year. This increase is due to higher box

office for events promoted during the period, namely: 1) presentations of the family show Luzia, of Cirque du Soleil, in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara; 2) Festivals like Corona Capital and Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City, Tecate Coordenada in Guadalajara and the Tecate Live Out in Monterrey; 3) concerts by artists such as Roger Waters, Shakira, Marc Anthony, the Luis Miguel tour at several cities throughout Mexico, Gorillaz and Zoé among many others; and 4) presentations of the family show Amaluna of Cirque du Soleil in Bogota, Colombia.

Full-year revenues in the division were Ps.9,487, which was 25% higher than the number reported in the same period of the prior year.

In the fourth quarter of 2018 there were many stand-out artist performances and festivals, such as: • Roger Waters (Palacio de los Deportes, CDMX)

• Luis Miguel (Several plazas throughout Mexico)

• Shakira (CDMX, Gdl., Monterrey and Bogota)

• Cirque du Soleil "Luzia" (CDMX, Guadalajara and Monterrey)

• Cirque du Soleil "Amaluna" (Carpa Soleil, Bogota, Colombia)

• Corona Capital (A.Hermanos Rodríguez, CDMX)

4Q EBITDA

FY EBITDA

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

10.3%Margin 11.7%

FY 2017

14.4%Margin 17.0%

FY 2018

During the quarter, EBITDA in the division increased 48% to Ps.435, in comparison with Ps.294 recorded in the same quarter of the prior year. This increase is a consequence of the growth in revenues explained above.

For the full year, EBITDA was Ps.1,608, which is 48% higher than the Ps.1,089 reported for full-year 2017.

CIE SPECIAL EVENTS

4Q REVENUES

FY REVENUES

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

FY 2017

FY 2018

At CIE Special Events, revenues in the fourth quarter were Ps.2,071, compared to Ps.1,401 reported in the same period of the prior year. This increase is

due to the Division's participation in several international events in which it acted as an integrator, reflecting the total revenues for the project, which is different from being an agent, when only a commission is recognized. Without considering the above, the revenues of CIE Special Events would have been marginally lower than those reported in the prior year, due to fewer events held for the Government sector.

During the quarter the standout event was the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, which had an attendance of 335,000

During the period the following events stood out: • Formula One Mexican Grand Prix (A. Hermanos Rodríguez, CDMX)

• G-20 Summit (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

• Expo Beauty Show 2018 (Citibanamex Center, CDMX)

• Expo En Verde Ser 2018 (Citibanamex Center, CDMX)

• Third National Afores Convention (Citibanamex Center, CDMX)

people. For the fourth consecutive year, the Company received the award of Best Promoter of the Formula One series. In turn, the Citibanamex Center was the site of numerous important events, such as the Expo Beauty Show 2018, the Third National Afores Convention, and the Expo En Verde Ser 2018, among others.

Full-year revenues grew 31% to Ps.2,873, compared to Ps.2,186 reported in the prior year.

4Q EBITDA

FY EBITDA

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

FY 2017

FY 2018

22.6%Margin 12.6%

18.9%Margin 12.6%

During the quarter, EBITDA was Ps.261, compared to Ps.317 reported in the same period of 2017. The decrease is mainly a consequence of the following: 1) a decrease in the events held for the Government sector in Mexico; and, 2) extraordinary expenses related to operations in the Government sector, including personnel layoffs and other related costs.

For the full year, EBITDA at CIE Special Events decreased 13% to Ps.361, compared to Ps.413 in 2017.

OTHER BUSINESSES (El Salitre Park, Bogota, Colombia)

4Q REVENUES

FY REVENUES

199 219

4Q 2017

4Q 2018

FY 2017

FY 2018