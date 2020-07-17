CIETAC China International Economic and Trade Ar : The First Session of 2020 CIETAC Jinling Forum on ...

The First Session of 2020 CIETAC Jinling Forum on 'Interpretation of Foreign Investment Law and Construction of Jiangsu Free Trade Zone' Successfully Held Online

On June 30, 2020, the first session of 2020 CIETAC Jinling Forum 'Interpretation of Foreign Investment Law and Construction of Jiangsu Free Trade Zone' was successfully held online. This lecture is co-hosted by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) Jiangsu Arbitration Center, Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce, Nanjing Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Nanjing Chamber of Commerce for Import & Exports, Nanjing Lawyers Association and Nanjing Chamber of International Commerce. Ms. Ma Xiaoyun, Arbitrator of CIETAC, Partner of King & Wood Law Firm, and Dr. Yu Yan, Partner of Ernst & Young (China) Enterprise Consulting Co., Ltd., were invited to give speeches e to help companies better understand Foreign Investment Law and promote high level, high quality and high standard construction of Jiangsu Free Trade Zone. Tang Yinhong, Deputy Secretary General of CIETAC Jiangsu Arbitration Center, presided over the lecture.

(Deputy Secretary-General Tang Yinhong presided over the lecture.)

Ms. Ma Xiaoyun gave a keynote speech on 'Interpretation of Foreign Investment Law and Practical Discussion'. Ms. Ma Xiaoyun introduced the legislative background of Foreign Investment Law and interpreted Foreign Investment Law and its implementation regulations from five aspects: foreign investment scope, investment promotion, investment protection, investment management and legal liabilities. Ms. Ma analyzed practical legal service issues such as the identity of Chinese natural person shareholders, the legal application of joint venture contracts and the legal restrictions on cross-border share swaps.

(Ms. Ma Xiaoyun's keynote speech)

Dr. Yu Yan gave a speech on the topic of 'Innovation of Free Trade Zone System and Optimization of Business Environment'. Dr. Yu Yan briefed on the reform process of the free trade zone system, analyzed the policies such as decentralization of approval authority and intellectual property protection in the free trade zone system combined with international and domestic free trade zone service experience. She also introduced foreign investment and foreign trade services in free trade zones, taking different free trade zones such as Shanghai and Hainan as examples.

(Dr. Yu Yan's keynote speech)

The webinar attracted more than 370 audiences and the wonderful speeches of the two keynote speakers received enthusiastic response from the audience. CIETAC Jinling Forum is a platform established by CIETAC Jiangsu Arbitration Center to facilitate interaction and communication among legal counsels, lawyers, legal researchers and arbitration practitioners in Jiangsu and surrounding areas. CIETAC Jiangsu Arbitration Center will continue to rely on this platform to strengthen communication with people from all walks of life and strive to provide professional and efficient arbitration services for parties.