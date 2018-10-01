CIFC Expands Distressed Debt Capabilities with Seasoned Team from Logen Asset Management

CIFC LLC (“CIFC”), a leading credit manager specializing in U.S.
corporate and structured credit strategies, today announced that it is
expanding its distressed debt capabilities with the addition of four
senior executives from Logen Asset Management (“Logen”), a New
York-based asset management firm specializing in event-driven, leveraged
credit and equity oriented opportunities across stressed and distressed
issuers.
The seasoned team of Logen executives joining CIFC consists of:
-
Steven Gendal, who will serve as Head of Distressed Credit Funds. A
credit industry veteran, Mr. Gendal has over 20 years of experience
investing in distressed debt and special situations. Prior to founding
Logen in 2015, he was a Principal at Whippoorwill Associates where he
directed the firm’s research efforts.
-
Ian Greenhaus, who will serve as Vice President. Previously, he was a
Vice President at Logen, and before that was a Senior Research Analyst
at Whippoorwill Associates.
-
Abhishek Patwardhan, who will serve as Vice President. Previously, he
was a Senior Analyst at Logen, and before that was an Associate at
Alix Partners.
-
Nick Verma, who will serve as Managing Director, Business Development.
Previously, he was a Managing Director and Head of Business
Development at Logen, and before that was a Partner and Head of
Business Development at Reef Road Capital.
Steve Vaccaro, CEO of CIFC, said, “We are pleased to welcome Steven,
Ian, Abhishek and Nick to CIFC as we continue to expand and diversify
our investment platform. As the credit cycle matures, we are excited to
tap into the Logen team’s significant distressed credit expertise,
disciplined investment process, and proven track record to identify and
execute on attractive opportunities for our investors.”
Mr. Gendal added, “As a renowned leader in corporate and structured
credit, CIFC provides the ideal platform to capitalize on Logen’s
success to date. CIFC’s world-class team of investment professionals,
strong risk management culture, commitment to transparency, and
dedication to preserving investors’ capital aligns well with the Logen
team’s core values. We look forward to bringing our extensive credit,
distressed debt, bankruptcy and restructuring experience to CIFC’s
growing business.”
About CIFC
Founded in 2005, CIFC is a credit manager with over $20 billion of
assets under management specializing in U.S. corporate and structured
credit strategies. Headquartered in New York, CIFC is a SEC registered
investment adviser. Serving institutional investors globally, CIFC is
one of the largest managers of senior secured corporate credit. For more
information, please visit CIFC’s website at www.cifc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005265/en/