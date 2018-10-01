Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIFC Expands Distressed Debt Capabilities with Seasoned Team from Logen Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

CIFC LLC (“CIFC”), a leading credit manager specializing in U.S. corporate and structured credit strategies, today announced that it is expanding its distressed debt capabilities with the addition of four senior executives from Logen Asset Management (“Logen”), a New York-based asset management firm specializing in event-driven, leveraged credit and equity oriented opportunities across stressed and distressed issuers.

The seasoned team of Logen executives joining CIFC consists of:

  • Steven Gendal, who will serve as Head of Distressed Credit Funds. A credit industry veteran, Mr. Gendal has over 20 years of experience investing in distressed debt and special situations. Prior to founding Logen in 2015, he was a Principal at Whippoorwill Associates where he directed the firm’s research efforts.
  • Ian Greenhaus, who will serve as Vice President. Previously, he was a Vice President at Logen, and before that was a Senior Research Analyst at Whippoorwill Associates.
  • Abhishek Patwardhan, who will serve as Vice President. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst at Logen, and before that was an Associate at Alix Partners.
  • Nick Verma, who will serve as Managing Director, Business Development. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Logen, and before that was a Partner and Head of Business Development at Reef Road Capital.

Steve Vaccaro, CEO of CIFC, said, “We are pleased to welcome Steven, Ian, Abhishek and Nick to CIFC as we continue to expand and diversify our investment platform. As the credit cycle matures, we are excited to tap into the Logen team’s significant distressed credit expertise, disciplined investment process, and proven track record to identify and execute on attractive opportunities for our investors.”

Mr. Gendal added, “As a renowned leader in corporate and structured credit, CIFC provides the ideal platform to capitalize on Logen’s success to date. CIFC’s world-class team of investment professionals, strong risk management culture, commitment to transparency, and dedication to preserving investors’ capital aligns well with the Logen team’s core values. We look forward to bringing our extensive credit, distressed debt, bankruptcy and restructuring experience to CIFC’s growing business.”

About CIFC

Founded in 2005, CIFC is a credit manager with over $20 billion of assets under management specializing in U.S. corporate and structured credit strategies. Headquartered in New York, CIFC is a SEC registered investment adviser. Serving institutional investors globally, CIFC is one of the largest managers of senior secured corporate credit. For more information, please visit CIFC’s website at www.cifc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : A fitness-focused smartwatch from Samsung
AQ
02:19pNOBINA PUBL : concludes acquisition of Samtrans
AQ
02:18pBLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pTENCENT : Announces Strategic Upgrade
PR
02:17pABBOTT LABORATORIES : 's FreeStyle® Libre 2, with Optional Real-Time Alarms, Secures CE Mark for Use in Europe
PU
02:17pNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Deutschland held an Open Office Day for the company’s customers
PU
02:17pCISCO : October 1, 2018 Cisco Completes Acquisition of Duo Security
PU
02:17pSAP TECHED AND BEYOND : Bringing Tailored Education to the Workforce of Tomorrow
PU
02:17pAO SMITH : The Water Council and A. O. Smith Kick Off 2018 Competition Supporting Freshwater Technology Startups
PU
02:17pAUDI : Top of the points for Audi Sport customers in France and New Zealand
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
2S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
3BONDUELLE : BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 ANNUAL RESULTS: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitabili..
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.