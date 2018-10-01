CIFC Expands Distressed Debt Capabilities with Seasoned Team from Logen Asset Management

CIFC LLC (“CIFC”), a leading credit manager specializing in U.S. corporate and structured credit strategies, today announced that it is expanding its distressed debt capabilities with the addition of four senior executives from Logen Asset Management (“Logen”), a New York-based asset management firm specializing in event-driven, leveraged credit and equity oriented opportunities across stressed and distressed issuers.

The seasoned team of Logen executives joining CIFC consists of:

Steven Gendal, who will serve as Head of Distressed Credit Funds. A credit industry veteran, Mr. Gendal has over 20 years of experience investing in distressed debt and special situations. Prior to founding Logen in 2015, he was a Principal at Whippoorwill Associates where he directed the firm’s research efforts.

Ian Greenhaus, who will serve as Vice President. Previously, he was a Vice President at Logen, and before that was a Senior Research Analyst at Whippoorwill Associates.

Abhishek Patwardhan, who will serve as Vice President. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst at Logen, and before that was an Associate at Alix Partners.

Nick Verma, who will serve as Managing Director, Business Development. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Logen, and before that was a Partner and Head of Business Development at Reef Road Capital.

Steve Vaccaro, CEO of CIFC, said, “We are pleased to welcome Steven, Ian, Abhishek and Nick to CIFC as we continue to expand and diversify our investment platform. As the credit cycle matures, we are excited to tap into the Logen team’s significant distressed credit expertise, disciplined investment process, and proven track record to identify and execute on attractive opportunities for our investors.”

Mr. Gendal added, “As a renowned leader in corporate and structured credit, CIFC provides the ideal platform to capitalize on Logen’s success to date. CIFC’s world-class team of investment professionals, strong risk management culture, commitment to transparency, and dedication to preserving investors’ capital aligns well with the Logen team’s core values. We look forward to bringing our extensive credit, distressed debt, bankruptcy and restructuring experience to CIFC’s growing business.”

About CIFC

Founded in 2005, CIFC is a credit manager with over $20 billion of assets under management specializing in U.S. corporate and structured credit strategies. Headquartered in New York, CIFC is a SEC registered investment adviser. Serving institutional investors globally, CIFC is one of the largest managers of senior secured corporate credit. For more information, please visit CIFC’s website at www.cifc.com.

