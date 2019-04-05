Log in
CII Confederation of Indian Industry : Vikram Kirloskar Takes Charge as CII President; Uday Kotak is the CII President Designate; T V Narendran is CII Vice President

04/05/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today announced new office-bearers for the year 2019-20. Mr Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd., and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2019-20. He takes over from Mr Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Mr Kirloskar has been associated with CII for three decades and has been Chairman of Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA) Board since its inception in 2012-13. Mr Kirloskar has Chaired several National Committees and Councils of CII in the areas of Manufacturing, R&D, Design, Innovation, Technology and CSR. Mr Kirloskar was Chairman, CII Southern Region during 2017-18 and President of Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) during 2013-15.

Mr. Kirloskar is a 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group started in 1888 and is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Mr Kirloskar had been elected as a member of the National Council of CII several times since 2004.

Mr Uday Kotak, Founder and MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the President Designate of CII for 2019-20. The bank with a consolidated net worth of around USD7.75 billion believes in equitable prosperity. The Kotak Education Foundation works with some of India's most economically depressed communities, attempting to alleviate poverty in a sustainable way through education and livelihood programmes.

Mr Kotak holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Mr Kotak has several awards to his credit including ET's Business Leader of the Year award, USIBC Global Leadership Award and Lifetime Achievement Award at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards 2016 and Businessman of the year 2016 by Business India. Mr Kotak is a member of the International Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore. Mr Kotak was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the new IL&Fs Board to steer the IL&FS out of the current crisis. Mr Kotak was also Chairman of SEBI panel on Corporate Governance.

Mr T V Narendran takes over as CII Vice President for 2019-20. Mr Narendran is the CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited. Mr T V Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. Mr Narendran was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and had led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkand.

Mr Narendran is an alumni of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy. He is the co-chair of the Mining & Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum. He is also a member from Indian side on BRICS Business Council and a member of the Indo-French CEO council. Mr. Narendran is also the President of Institute for Steel Development & Growth (INSDAG), Chairman of Indian Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) and member of the Board of the World Steel Association and its Executive Committee. He is currently the President of the Indian Steel Association.

New Delhi

05 April 2019

Disclaimer

CII - Confederation of Indian Industry published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:21:03 UTC
