CIL : (1) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND (4) DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board is in no position to warrant that the unaudited consolidated financial information set out above truly reflects the financial performance and position of the Group and such information may be misleading if any potential adjustments have not been taken into account. Shareholders and potential investors shall observe that the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 which will be published on 11 November 2019 may significantly differ from the information disclosed herein.

Shareholders and potential investors shall exercise extreme caution when considering the information disclosed herein and when dealing with the shares of the Company.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

All dealing in shares of the Company have been suspended since 2 October 2019. Trading in the shares shall remain suspended pending publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019. The audited result will be ready for publication on 11 November 2019 when the shares of the Company will resume trading. The publication of the 2019 annual report will also be deferred accordingly. The Company will keep the shareholders and the public informed of the development of the matter by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

A meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 11 November 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

CIL Holdings Limited

Ke JunXiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 4 executive directors, namely Mr. Ke JunXiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Lo Yuen Chung and Mr. Fu Daoding; 2 non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip; and 3 independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Siu Kay, Mr. Choi Chin Yu and Mr. Chow Ho Wan Owen.