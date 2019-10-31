|
CIL : (1) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND (4) DATE OF BOARD MEETING
10/31/2019 | 06:57am EDT
CIL Holdings Limited
華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00479)
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
Reference is made to the announcements of CIL Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 September 2019 on delay in publication of annual results and dated 2 October 2019 on suspension of trading of shares.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The Company was unable to publish the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 on 30 September 2019. To keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the Group's business, operation and financial position, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") sets forth below the preliminary unaudited consolidated financial position extracted from draft management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019, which has not taken into account of any expected credit loss.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
7,557
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
11,451
|
Intangible assets
|
2,000
|
7,321
|
Loans receivable
|
-
|
18,759
|
Deposit
|
-
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,557
|
|
57,531
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
59
|
Loans receivable
|
31,938
|
15,247
|
Prepayments, deposit, interest and other receivables
|
41,937
|
15,993
|
Trade receivables
|
63,699
|
9,597
|
Investments at fair value through profit or loss
|
19,065
|
65,967
|
Tax recoverable
|
115
|
34
|
Pledged fixed deposit
|
-
|
900
|
Cash and bank balance
|
702
|
8,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157,480
|
|
116,371
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
65,012
|
|
|
|
Trade payable
|
|
8,457
|
Accruals, deposits received, interest and other payables
|
10,700
|
12,568
|
Tax payable
|
-
|
71
|
Borrowings, due within one year
|
66,439
|
75,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,151
|
|
96,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
15,329
|
|
19,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
24,886
|
|
77,142
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
20,888
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, due after one year
|
|
20,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
3,998
|
|
56,274
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,351
|
|
|
|
Issued capital
|
|
43,351
|
Reserves
|
(37,820)
|
13,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
5,531
|
|
57,157
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,533)
|
(883)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
3,998
|
|
56,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
132,343
|
74,176
|
Interest revenue
|
2,717
|
3,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
135,060
|
|
|
77,666
|
Cost of goods sold
|
(131,811)
|
(61,807)
|
Cost of services rendered
|
-
|
(10,180)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
3,249
|
|
|
5,679
|
Other income
|
4,482
|
|
5,399
|
Other gains and losses
|
175
|
571
|
Fair value losses on investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss, net
|
(20,353)
|
(49,253)
|
Reversal of impairment losses
|
9,250
|
-
|
Impairment losses under incurred loss model
|
-
|
(18,635)
|
Staff costs
|
(17,454)
|
(25,550)
|
Depreciation
|
(3,853)
|
(4,462)
|
Operating lease expenses
|
(3,199)
|
(4,982)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(10,006)
|
(20,496)
|
Finance costs
|
(14,630)
|
(9,864)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
(52,339)
|
(121,593)
|
Income tax credit/(expenses)
|
40
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year from continuing operations
|
(52,299)
|
(121,634)
|
Discontinued operation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) for the year from discontinued operation
|
84
|
|
|
(5,619)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
(52,215)
|
(127,253)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board would like to stress that the preliminary consolidated financial information of the Group has not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company, nor has it been audited by the Company's auditor. The unaudited consolidated financial information above set out is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Board after review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 and is not based on any materials or information audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.
The Board is in no position to warrant that the unaudited consolidated financial information set out above truly reflects the financial performance and position of the Group and such information may be misleading if any potential adjustments have not been taken into account. Shareholders and potential investors shall observe that the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 which will be published on 11 November 2019 may significantly differ from the information disclosed herein.
Shareholders and potential investors shall exercise extreme caution when considering the information disclosed herein and when dealing with the shares of the Company.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
All dealing in shares of the Company have been suspended since 2 October 2019. Trading in the shares shall remain suspended pending publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019. The audited result will be ready for publication on 11 November 2019 when the shares of the Company will resume trading. The publication of the 2019 annual report will also be deferred accordingly. The Company will keep the shareholders and the public informed of the development of the matter by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
A meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 11 November 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.
By Order of the Board
CIL Holdings Limited
Ke JunXiang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 4 executive directors, namely Mr. Ke JunXiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Lo Yuen Chung and Mr. Fu Daoding; 2 non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip; and 3 independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Siu Kay, Mr. Choi Chin Yu and Mr. Chow Ho Wan Owen.
For identification purpose only
|
|