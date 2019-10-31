Log in
CIL : (1) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND (4) DATE OF BOARD MEETING

10/31/2019 | 06:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIL Holdings Limited

華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00479)

    1. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
  2. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS
    1. CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND
      1. DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcements of CIL Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 September 2019 on delay in publication of annual results and dated 2 October 2019 on suspension of trading of shares.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Company was unable to publish the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 on 30 September 2019. To keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the Group's business, operation and financial position, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") sets forth below the preliminary unaudited consolidated financial position extracted from draft management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019, which has not taken into account of any expected credit loss.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

7,557

Property, plant and equipment

11,451

Intangible assets

2,000

7,321

Loans receivable

-

18,759

Deposit

-

20,000

9,557

57,531

Current assets

24

Inventories

59

Loans receivable

31,938

15,247

Prepayments, deposit, interest and other receivables

41,937

15,993

Trade receivables

63,699

9,597

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

19,065

65,967

Tax recoverable

115

34

Pledged fixed deposit

-

900

Cash and bank balance

702

8,574

157,480

116,371

Current liabilities

65,012

Trade payable

8,457

Accruals, deposits received, interest and other payables

10,700

12,568

Tax payable

-

71

Borrowings, due within one year

66,439

75,664

142,151

96,760

Net current assets

15,329

19,611

Total assets less current liabilities

24,886

77,142

Non-current liabilities

20,888

Borrowings, due after one year

20,868

Net assets

3,998

56,274

Capital and reserves

43,351

Issued capital

43,351

Reserves

(37,820)

13,806

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

5,531

57,157

Non-controlling interests

(1,533)

(883)

Total equity

3,998

56,274

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations:

Revenue:

Revenue from contracts with customers

132,343

74,176

Interest revenue

2,717

3,490

Total revenue

135,060

77,666

Cost of goods sold

(131,811)

(61,807)

Cost of services rendered

-

(10,180)

Gross profit

3,249

5,679

Other income

4,482

5,399

Other gains and losses

175

571

Fair value losses on investments at fair value

through profit or loss, net

(20,353)

(49,253)

Reversal of impairment losses

9,250

-

Impairment losses under incurred loss model

-

(18,635)

Staff costs

(17,454)

(25,550)

Depreciation

(3,853)

(4,462)

Operating lease expenses

(3,199)

(4,982)

Other operating expenses

(10,006)

(20,496)

Finance costs

(14,630)

(9,864)

Loss before taxation

(52,339)

(121,593)

Income tax credit/(expenses)

40

(41)

Loss for the year from continuing operations

(52,299)

(121,634)

Discontinued operation:

Profit/(loss) for the year from discontinued operation

84

(5,619)

Loss for the year

(52,215)

(127,253)

The Board would like to stress that the preliminary consolidated financial information of the Group has not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company, nor has it been audited by the Company's auditor. The unaudited consolidated financial information above set out is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Board after review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 and is not based on any materials or information audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Board is in no position to warrant that the unaudited consolidated financial information set out above truly reflects the financial performance and position of the Group and such information may be misleading if any potential adjustments have not been taken into account. Shareholders and potential investors shall observe that the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 which will be published on 11 November 2019 may significantly differ from the information disclosed herein.

Shareholders and potential investors shall exercise extreme caution when considering the information disclosed herein and when dealing with the shares of the Company.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

All dealing in shares of the Company have been suspended since 2 October 2019. Trading in the shares shall remain suspended pending publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019. The audited result will be ready for publication on 11 November 2019 when the shares of the Company will resume trading. The publication of the 2019 annual report will also be deferred accordingly. The Company will keep the shareholders and the public informed of the development of the matter by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

A meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 11 November 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

CIL Holdings Limited

Ke JunXiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 4 executive directors, namely Mr. Ke JunXiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Lo Yuen Chung and Mr. Fu Daoding; 2 non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip; and 3 independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Siu Kay, Mr. Choi Chin Yu and Mr. Chow Ho Wan Owen.

CIL Holdings Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:56:08 UTC
