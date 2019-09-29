CIL : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS, NON-PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIL Holdings Limited

華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00479)

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DELAY IN

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS,

NON-PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by CIL Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Company was unable to publish the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Results") on 30 September 2019 as the Company is still in the process of providing certain required information to the independent auditor of the Company to complete the audit procedures. The board meeting of the Company originally scheduled to be held on 30 September 2019 to approve the Annual Results is cancelled.

As at the date hereof, the auditor has not made any qualification conclusions due to the fact that the audit has not reached its final stage. The Company is making ongoing supply of audit related information to the auditor.

The delay in publication of the Annual Results constitutes non-compliance of Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules.

The Company will use its best endeavours to publish the Annual Results as soon as practicable and will make further announcement as and when appropriate, to inform shareholders of the Company regarding the date of publication of Annual Results. It is expected that the Company will be in a position to announce the Annual Results within 21 days from the date thereof.