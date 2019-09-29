Log in
CIL : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS, NON-PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

09/29/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIL Holdings Limited

華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00479)

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DELAY IN

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS,

NON-PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by CIL Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Company was unable to publish the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Results") on 30 September 2019 as the Company is still in the process of providing certain required information to the independent auditor of the Company to complete the audit procedures. The board meeting of the Company originally scheduled to be held on 30 September 2019 to approve the Annual Results is cancelled.

As at the date hereof, the auditor has not made any qualification conclusions due to the fact that the audit has not reached its final stage. The Company is making ongoing supply of audit related information to the auditor.

The delay in publication of the Annual Results constitutes non-compliance of Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules.

The Company will use its best endeavours to publish the Annual Results as soon as practicable and will make further announcement as and when appropriate, to inform shareholders of the Company regarding the date of publication of Annual Results. It is expected that the Company will be in a position to announce the Annual Results within 21 days from the date thereof.

1

The Board hereby announces that the Company is operating as usual and its operations are not affected.

NON-PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that when an issuer is unable to issue its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditor (so far as the information is available).

The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has, after due and careful consideration, decided that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Management Accounts") at this stage having considered that the finalization of the Management Accounts and the completion of the audit work are being carried out at the same time, there may be significant adjustments. The Management Accounts, if published, may not be a true and fair reflection of the financial performance and position of the Group which may be misleading and confusing to the shareholders of the Company, potential investors and other stakeholders.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange is suspended from 9:00am on 2 October 2019 pending the publication of the Annual Results.

By Order of the Board

CIL Holdings Limited

Ke Jun Xiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 4 executive directors, namely Mr. Ke Jun Xiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Lo Yuen Chung and Mr. Fu Daoding; 2 non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip; and 2 independent nonexecutive directors, namely Mr. Chan Siu Kay and Mr. Choi Chin Yu.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

CIL Holdings Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 00:32:08 UTC
