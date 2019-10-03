CIL : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS

10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIL Holdings Limited

華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00479)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCONTINUANCE OF

PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CIL Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 24 September 2019 and 30 September 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

Following the Announcements, solicitors for Vigo and solicitors for the Company jointly applied to the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong on 2 October 2019 for a consent order whereby Vigo is stipulated to wholly discontinue the Court Action against the Company.

By Order of the Board

CIL Holdings Limited

Ke Jun Xiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 4 executive directors, namely Mr. Ke Jun Xiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Lo Yuen Chung and Mr. Fu Daoding; 2 non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip; and 3 independent nonexecutive directors, namely Mr. Chan Siu Kay, Mr. Choi Chin Yu and Mr. Chow Ho Wan Owen.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CIL Holdings Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:00:06 UTC
