CIL : PROPOSALS INVOLVING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CIL Holdings Limited 華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 00479) PROPOSALS INVOLVING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A letter from the board of directors of the Company is set out on pages 4 to 8 of this circular. The notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on 30 December 2019 at 11 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting, you are advised to read the notice and to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed (i.e. Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 11 a.m.) for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. For identification purposes only 22 November 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 2. Share Issue Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 3. Share Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 4. Re-election of the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 5. Re-election of the Auditor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 6. Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 7. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 8. Directors' Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Appendix I - Particulars of Directors Standing for Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Appendix II - Explanatory Statement for the Share Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''2019 Annual General Meeting'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at JW or ''2019 AGM'' Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on 30 December 2019 at 11 a.m. and any adjournment thereof ''AGM Notice'' the notice convening the 2019 AGM as set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular ''Annual Report'' the annual report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019 ''associate(s)'' has the same meaning as defined in the Listing Rules ''Board'' the board of directors of the Company ''Bye-laws'' the Bye-laws of the Company, as amended from time to time ''CG Code'' the Corporate Governance Code in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules ''Company'' CIL Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on main board of the Stock Exchange ''connected person(s)'' has the same meaning as defined in the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Independent Shareholders'' any Shareholders other than controlling Shareholders of the Company and their associates or, where there are no controlling Shareholders, any Shareholders other than Directors (excluding independent non-executive Directors) and the chief executive of the Company and their respective associates ''Latest Practicable Date'' 21 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein 1 DEFINITIONS ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Rights Share(s)'' up to 2,601,072,923 new Shares (assuming no change in the number of Shares in issue on or before the record date other than the allotment and issued of the Settlement Shares) or up to 2,621,572,923 new Shares (assuming no change in the number of Shares in issue on or before the record date other than the allotment and issued of the Settlement Shares and the full exercise of outstanding exercisable share options proposed to be allotted and issued under a right issue) in the share capital of the Company to be allotted and issued by the Company, information of which is detailed in the Company's announcement dated 15 November 2019. ''Settlement Shares'' 867,000,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to VIGO, information of which is detailed in the Company's announcement dated 11 November 2019 ''SFO'' The Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ''Share Buyback Rules'' the relevant rules set out in the Listing Rules to regulate the repurchase by companies with primary listing on the Stock Exchange of their own securities on the Stock Exchange ''Share Issue Mandate'' a general and unconditional mandate granted or proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with Shares ''Share Option Scheme'' the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 27 June 2011 ''Share Repurchase Mandate'' a general and unconditional mandate granted or proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Shares ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' the Code on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Future Commission of Hong Kong 2 DEFINITIONS ''VIGO'' VIGO Hong Kong Investment Limited ''%'' per cent. 3 LETTER FROM THE BOARD CIL Holdings Limited 華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 00479) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Ke Jun Xiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Clarendon House Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman) 2 Church Street Ms. Lo Yuen Chung Hamilton HM11 Mr. Fu Daoding Bermuda Non-executive Directors: Head Office and Principal Place Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip of Business: Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard Workshop 607, 6/F Sun Cheong Industrial Building Independent Non-executive Directors: 1 Cheung Shun Street Mr. Chan Siu Kay Kowloon, Hong Kong Mr. Choi Chin Yu Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen 22 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS INVOLVING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding (i) the proposed renewal of the general mandates to issue and allot Shares and to repurchase Shares; (ii) the proposed re-election of Directors; and (iii) the proposed re-appointment of auditor of the Company and to seek your approval of the resolutions relating to these matters at the 2019 AGM. For identification purposes only 4 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. SHARE ISSUE MANDATE At the last annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 December 2018, resolutions were passed giving a Share Issue Mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares. As at the date of passing such resolutions, there was a total of 4,335,145,846 Shares in issue and thus the Directors were authorised to issue and allot an aggregate amount not exceeding 20% thereof, being 867,029,169 new Shares. As at the Latest Practicable Date, no new Shares, including the Settlement Shares and/or Right Shares, has been issued under the Share Issue Mandate. As the current Share Issue Mandate will expire at the conclusion of the 2019 AGM, two ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the 2019 AGM respectively to grant the Share Issue Mandate in respect of Shares not exceeding 20% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing the resolutions and to add to such general mandate so granted to the Directors any Shares representing the aggregate nominal amount of the Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate, details of which are set out in ordinary resolution no. 4 and no. 6 of the AGM Notice. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company was HK$43,351,458 comprising 4,335,145,846 Shares and there were outstanding share options granted under the Share Option Scheme entitling holders thereof to subscribe for an aggregate of 53,000,000 Shares with an exercisable period up to 26 June 2021. Should allotment of the Settlement Shares and Rights Shares be completed prior to the 2019 AGM, total number of Shares will increase. Set out below is the Shares that would be in issue under different scenarios and, subject to the passing of the relevant resolutions to approve the grant of the Share Issue Mandate, the maximum Shares allowed to be issued assuming no outstanding share options granted being exercised and on the basis that no further Shares, other than the possible allotment of the Settlement Shares and/or Rights Shares, are issued or repurchased prior to the 2019 AGM: (1) as at the Latest Practical Date; (2) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares but before allotment of the Rights Shares; (3) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares and the Rights Shares assuming acceptance by Mr. Ke Jun Xiang and parties acting in concert with him only and (4) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares and the Rights Shares assuming full acceptance by all the Shareholders. Maximum Shares allowed to be issued Scenario Shares in issue under Share Issue Mandate 1 4,335,145,846 867,029,169 2 5,202,145,846 1,040,429,169 3 5,730,355,846 1,146,071,169 4 7,803,218,769 1,560,643,753 If approved at the 2019 AGM, the Share Issue Mandate will continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless it is renewed at such meeting or until revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in any general meeting of the Company prior to the next annual general meeting. 5 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE At the last annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 December 2018, a resolution was passed giving a Share Repurchase Mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares in accordance with the Share Buyback Rules. Such general mandate will expire at the conclusion of the 2019 AGM and therefore it is proposed that the Share Repurchase Mandate is to be renewed at the meeting. An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the 2019 AGM to grant to the Directors the Share Repurchase Mandate, details of which are set out in ordinary resolution no. 5 of the AGM Notice. The Shares which may be repurchased pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate is limited to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of the Company at the date of passing of the resolution to approve the Share Repurchase Mandate. If approved at the 2019 AGM, the Share Repurchase Mandate will continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless it is renewed at such meeting or until revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in any general meeting of the Company prior to the next annual general meeting. An explanatory statement required under Rule 10.06(1)(b) of the Listing Rules to provide the Shareholders with all the information reasonably necessary for them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed ordinary resolution approving the Share Repurchase Mandate at the 2019 AGM is set out in Appendix II to this circular. 4. RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS The Board currently consists of nine Directors, namely Mr. Ke Jun Xiang, Mr. Wilson Wong, Ms. Lo Yuen Chung, Mr. Fu Daoding, Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard, Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip, Mr. Chan Siu Kay, Mr. Choi Chin Yu and Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen. Pursuant to provision 99(1) of the Bye-laws, at each annual general meeting of the Company, one third of the Directors for the time being (save and except those Directors in respect of whom provision 102(B) of the Bye-laws applies) or, if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest but not less than one-third, shall retire from office by rotation. The Directors to retire in every year shall be those who have been longest in office since their last re-election but as between persons who became Directors on the same day, those to retire shall (unless otherwise agree between themselves) be determined by lot. In accordance with provision 102(B) of the Bye-laws, any Director appointed by the Board to fill a casual vacancy of the Board shall hold office until the next following general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. 6 LETTER FROM THE BOARD At the 2019 AGM, Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Choi Chin Yu shall retire by rotation in accordance with the Bye-law 99(1), while Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen shall retire in accordance with Bye- law 102(B). All of them, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election. Mr. Choi Chin Yu, being independent non-executive director eligible for re-election at the 2019 AGM, has made confirmation of independence pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Company is of the view that he meets the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and is independent in accordance with the terms of the guidelines. Particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the 2019 AGM are set out in Appendix II of this circular. 5. RE-ELECTION OF THE AUDITOR Graham H.Y. Chan & Co. will retire as the auditor of the Company at the 2019 AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. 6. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice of the 2019 AGM is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. Whether or not the Shareholders intend to attend the 2019 AGM, please complete the proxy form enclosed for use at the 2019 AGM in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed (i.e. Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 11 a.m.) for holding the 2019 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the 2019 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of the Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. The chairman of the meeting will therefore put each of the resolutions to be proposed at the 2019 AGM to be voted by way of a poll pursuant to provision 70 of the Bye-laws. An announcement will be released by the Company following the conclusion of the 2019 AGM to inform the Shareholders of the results of the meeting. 7 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 7. RECOMMENDATION The Directors believe that the grant of the Share Issue Mandate, the Share Repurchase Mandate and the extension of the Share Issue Mandate, are in the best interests of the Company as well as its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that all Shareholders should vote in favour of all resolutions approving such matters. The Board is pleased to recommend the retiring Directors to be re-elected as the Directors at the 2019 AGM. In addition, the Board also recommends all Shareholders to vote in favour of reappointing Graham H.Y. Chan & Co. as the auditor of the Company. 8. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respect and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of CIL Holdings Limited Ke Jun Xiang Chairman 8 APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION The biographical and other details of the Directors standing for re-election at the 2019 AGM as required by the Listing Rules are set out below: Mr. CHOW Yeung Tuen, Richard, aged 62, joined the Company in April 2010 as a non-executive director. Mr. Chow is a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing and taxation. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He also holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia, Macau and is also a Barrister of England and Wales. He does not have any other directorship in the past three years or major appointment in other listed public company. There is no service contract entered into between the Company and Mr. Chow currently. He is entitled to an annual fee of HK$296,100 from the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Chow was interested in 7,000,000 underlying Shares by way of options granted by the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chow does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company. Saved as disclosed above, there are no other matters in relation to the re-election of Mr. Chow that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules. Mr. CHOI Chin Yu, aged 42, joined the Company in August 2012. He has over 15 years of experience in the computer software sector in Hong Kong. Mr. Choi does not have any other directorship in the past three years or major appointment in other listed public company. There is no service contract entered into between the Company and Mr. Choi currently. He is entitled to receive an annual fee of HK$335,100 from the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Choi was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Choi does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company. Saved as disclosed above, there is no other matter in relation to the re-election of Mr. Choi that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules. 9 APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF DIRECTORS STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION Dr. CHOW Ho Wan, Owen, aged 44, joined the Company in September 2019. Dr. Chow is a director and chief executive officer of Sino Fame International Group Limited. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the GEM board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 08191). Previously, he was an independent non- executive director of Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited (''Formerly known as ''CCT Land Holdings Limited''), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00261), until 30 September 2017, and an independent non-executive director of the Wan Leader International Ltd., a company listed on the GEM board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 08482), until June 30 2019. Dr. Chow obtained the degree of Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, Canada in 1999 and subsequently obtained the Master of Science in Finance from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2003, the Bachelor of Laws from Tsinghua University in 2006 and the Doctor of Business Administration from European University, Switzerland in 2011. During 2014-2018, Dr. Chow graduated with the Postdoctoral Global Leadership Research Program in University of Oxford. He also holds various professional qualifications, including Certified Financial Consultants (CFC), Certified Financial Planners (CFMP), Certified Banking Risk Management (CBRM), Fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Directors (FHKIoD), CPA Australia, HKICPA (International Affiliate), Fellow of The Chartered Management Institute UK (FCMI), Member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute (MHKSI) and Canadian Securities Institute (CSI). Dr. Chow has over 15 years of experience in the finance and accounting field and used to work in various international banks. There is no service contract entered into between the Company and Mr. Chow currently. He is entitled to an annual fee of HK$255,800 from the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Chow was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chow does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company. Saved as disclosed above, there are no other matters in relation to the re-election of Mr. Chow that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules. 10 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Listing Rules, to provide the Shareholders with all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution to approve the Share Repurchase Mandate. 1. LISTING RULES RELATING TO THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES The Listing Rules permit companies whose primary listings are on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company is HK$43,351,458 comprising 4,335,145,846 Shares and there were outstanding share options granted under the Share Option Scheme entitling holders thereof to subscribe for an aggregate of 53,000,000 Shares with an exercisable period up to 26 June 2021. Should allotment of the Settlement Shares and Rights Shares be completed prior to the 2019 AGM, total number of Shares will increase. Set out below is the Shares that would be in issue under different scenarios and, subject to the passing of the relevant resolutions to approve the grant of the Share Repurchase Mandate, the maximum Shares allowed to be repurchased assuming no outstanding share options granted being exercised and on the basis that no further Shares, other than the possible allotment of the Settlement Shares and/or Rights Shares, are issued or repurchased prior to the 2019 AGM: (1) as at the Latest Practical Date; (2) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares but before allotment of the Rights Shares; (3) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares and the Rights Shares assuming acceptance by Mr. Ke Jun Xiang and parties acting in concert with him only and (4) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares and the Rights Shares assuming full acceptance by all the Shareholders. Maximum Shares allowed to be repurchased under Share Scenario Shares in issue Repurchase Mandate 1 4,335,145,846 433,514,584 2 5,202,145,846 520,214,584 3 5,730,355,846 573,035,584 4 7,803,218,769 780,321,876 3. REASON FOR REPURCHASE OF SHARES The Directors believe that the grant of the Share Repurchase Mandate is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Such repurchase may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net assets of the Company and/or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such a repurchase will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 11 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE 4. FUNDING OF REPURCHASE In repurchasing Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its memorandum of association and the Bye-laws, the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of Bermuda. Bermuda law provides that the amount of capital repaid in connection with a share repurchase may only be paid out of either the capital paid up on the relevant shares, or out of the funds of the Company otherwise available for dividend or distribution or the proceeds of a fresh issue of shares made for the purpose. The amount of premium payable on repurchase may only be paid out of either the funds of the Company that would otherwise be available for dividend or distribution or out of the share premium of the Company. There might be an adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the Annual Report) in the event that the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate were to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. 5. SHARE PRICES The monthly highest and lowest prices at which the Shares had been traded on the Stock Exchange during the twelve months preceding the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Price per Share Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2018 November 0.058 0.045 December 0.067 0.046 2019 January 0.055 0.041 February 0.051 0.044 March 0.050 0.042 April 0.044 0.035 May 0.036 0.029 June 0.039 0.028 July 0.032 0.026 August 0.026 0.021 September 0.023 0.021 October (note) N/A N/A November (up to the Latest Practicable Date) (note) 0.016 0.016 note: trading in the Shares was suspended from 2 October 2019 to 18 November 2019. 12 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE 6. UNDERTAKING The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the powers of the Company to make repurchases pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the Bye-laws, the laws of Hong Kong and the applicable laws of Bermuda. 7. DIRECTORS, THEIR ASSOCIATES AND THEIR CONNECTED PERSONS None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective associates has any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries under the Share Repurchase Mandate if the same is approved by the Shareholders. No connected person has notified the Company that he/she has a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries, or has undertaken not to do so, in the event that the Share Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. 8. TAKEOVERS CODES If, upon the exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. In the event that the Directors exercise in full of the power to purchase Shares under the Share Purchase Mandate, the beneficial interests of the substantial Shareholders holding over 5% of the issued share capital of the Company are set out below under different scenarios assuming no outstanding share options granted under the Share Option Scheme being exercised and there is no other change in the shareholding structure of the Company other than the possible allotment of the Settlement Shares and/or Rights Shares: (1) as at the Latest Practical Date; (2) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares but before issue of the Rights Shares; (3) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares and the Rights Shares assuming acceptance by Mr. Ke Jun Xiang and parties acting in concert with him only and (4) immediately after allotment of the Settlement Shares and the Rights Shares assuming full acceptance by all the Shareholders. 13 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE Shares in issue if Repurchase Beneficial interest of substantial Shareholders Mandate fully Mr. & Mrs. Ke Jun Xiang VIGO Scenario exercised Share % Shares % 1 3,901,631,262 948,240,000 24.30 - - 2 4,681,931,262 948,240,000 20.25 867,000,000 18.52 3 5,157,320,262 1,422,360,000 27.58 867,000,000 16.81 4 7,022,896,893 1,422,360,000 20.25 1,300,500,000 18.52 None of the above situations would give rise to an obligation for them to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. Save as disclosed aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any consequences which may arise under the Takeovers Code if the Share Repurchase Mandate is exercised. The Directors have no present intention to exercise the Share Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would trigger the application of the Takeovers Code in the manner described above. The exercise in full of the power to repurchase Shares by the Directors also would not reduce the public shareholding in the Company to below 25% of the issued share capital of the Company. 9. SHARES REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY The Company had not repurchased any Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. 14 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CIL Holdings Limited 華 建 控 股 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 00479) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of CIL HOLDINGS LIMITED (the ''Company'') will be held on at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on 30 December 2019 at 11 a.m. (''Annual General Meeting'') for the following purposes: To receive and consider the audited financial statements, the directors ' report and the independent auditor ' s report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019. (a) To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company: Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard; Mr. Choi Chin Yu; and Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. To re-appoint Graham H.Y. Chan & Co. as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following proposed resolutions as ordinary resolutions: 4. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

For identification purposes only 15 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate nominal amount of shares of the Company which may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10 percent of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution, ' Relevant Period ' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by Bermuda law or any applicable laws or the Bye-laws of the Company to be held; and the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. '' 5. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or grant additional shares of the Company or securities convertible into such shares, options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any shares of the Company or such convertible securities, and to make or grant offers, agreements or options which would or might require the exercise of such powers, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements or options which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval given in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to the exercise of any options granted under any share option scheme adopted by the Company or any offer of any class of securities of the Company made pro rata (apart from fractional entitlements) by the Company to holders of such class of securities (excluding any holder who is resident in a place where such offer is not permitted under the law of that place) or any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, shall not exceed 20 percent of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company at the date of passing this resolution, plus (if the directors of the Company are so authorised by a separate ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company) the nominal amount of share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company 16 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING subsequent to the passing of this resolution (up to a maximum equivalent to 10 percent of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of passing this resolution) and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution, ' Relevant Period ' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by Bermuda law or any applicable laws or the Bye-Laws of the Company to be held; and the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the members of the Company in general meeting. '' 6. ''THAT subject to the passing of resolutions No. 4 and No. 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with any additional shares of the Company pursuant to ordinary resolution 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to ordinary resolution 4 set out in the notice convening this meeting, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10 percent of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of passing this resolution.'' By Order of the Board Chiu King Hoi Company Secretary Hong Kong, 22 November 2019 17 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 27 December 2019 to Monday, 30 December 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of share(s) will be effected. In order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer of share(s), accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) with the properly completed transfer form(s) either overleaf or separately, must be lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 December 2019. A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or, if he/ she is the holder of two or more shares, more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. To be valid, the proxy form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed (i.e. Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 11 a.m.) for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and in default thereof the proxy form and such power or authority shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. If tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above, '' extreme conditions '' caused by super typhoons or a black rainstorm warning is in effect at any time after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 30 December 2019, the meeting will be postponed and further announcement for details of alternative meeting arrangements will be made. The meeting will be held as scheduled even when tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 or below is hoisted, or an amber or red rainstorm warning signal is in force. You should make your own decision as to whether you would attend the meeting under bad weather conditions and if you should choose to do so, you are advised to exercise care and caution. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises 4 executive directors, namely Mr. Ke Jun Xiang (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilson Wong (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Lo Yuen Chung and Mr. Fu Daoding; 2 non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chow Yeung Tuen, Richard and Mr. Li Chung Kai, Philip; and 3 independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Siu Kay, Mr. Choi Chin Yu and Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen. 18 Attachments Original document

