CIM Group : Acquires Data Center in Orangeburg, New York

CIM Group and fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (“1547”) today
announced the acquisition of 1 Ramland Road in Orangeburg, New York, an
existing 232,000-square-foot data center, previously owned by an
affiliate of 1547. The partially occupied facility currently provides
7MW to tenants across 28,000 square feet of turn-key data center space
and has capacity onsite to deliver an additional 17 MW of power capacity
across 132,000 square feet of space to be developed as turn-key or
powered shell data center space and approximately 60,000 square feet of
multi-tenant and private suite business-continuity / disaster-recovery
office space. The data center site is also entitled for a private, 50 MW
substation and a 230,000 square foot expansion. fifteenfortyseven
Critical Systems Realty (“1547”) acquired and redeveloped the property
in 2012 from its previous use as office and light industrial/warehouse.
This transaction is the sixth for the CIM-1547 partnership and the
second in less than a month. “With the partnership’s combined resources
and the increasing market demand for flexible data center and BC/DR
space, this facility is poised to grow substantially in the near term
and positions the portfolio to serve tenants in key markets in the
Northeast U.S. / Midwest / West Coast,” stated J. Todd Raymond, CEO of
1547.
Existing tenants include wholesale users such as a multinational cable
service provider, a national data center services firm and a regional
financial institution. The location of the property in Orangeburg is
only 22 miles from Manhattan and provides competitive low latency
connectivity from over ten network providers to critical New York
Metro-area interconnection hubs. Furthermore, the site benefits from
competitive Rockland County electricity rates and a full state sales tax
abatement on tenants’ IT expenditures, resulting in a compelling overall
cost of occupancy for customers.
The CIM and 1547 partnership has also acquired four other data center
properties in major urban centers, including Chicago, San Francisco, and
Toronto, as well as a stabilized single-tenant property in Cheyenne,
Wyoming.
The acquisition adds to CIM Group’s growing portfolio of diverse
infrastructure investments that includes renewable energy, urban parking
facilities, water supply infrastructure, and waste solutions.
ABOUT CIM GROUP
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,
operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has led more than $60 billion of
projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account
and for its partners and co-investors. CIM’s broad in-house expertise
includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development,
finance, leasing and property management experience in urban real
assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. Using
its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to
create value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For
more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
About fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547) is a leading developer
and operator of custom-designed data centers with over 800,000 square
feet of data center space under development and management in
Orangeburg, NY, Chicago, IL, Cheyenne, WY, San Francisco, CA, Markham,
ON and Kapolei, HI. Central to the firm’s strategy is the ability to
uncover the true intrinsic value of properties, opportunistically
developing world-class data center facilities with a focus on providing
tenants with customized mission critical solutions from concept through
completion. 1547 was formed in 2011 by a group of experienced executives
from the financial and data center industries to leverage their combined
expertise to produce market leading data center development projects.
Together, the team has over 60 years of experience in developing,
renovating and operating data center space. This wealth of experience
allows 1547 to be uniquely positioned to acquire, develop, and operate
strategically-located, custom built data center properties. For more
information, visit www.1547realty.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005087/en/