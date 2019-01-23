CIM Group : Expands Focus on Opportunity Zones

CIM Group announced today that it is expanding its focus on investing in
Opportunity Zones, as defined under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This
Act provides certain tax advantages for investors who substantially
improve assets in these designated Opportunity Zones.
Since its inception 25 years ago, CIM sought to focus on identifying
densely-populated communities where it could invest and bring needed
real estate and infrastructure projects to improve the experience of the
people in the communities. CIM has been investing in Opportunity Zones
as a prudent investment strategy long before these areas were considered
Opportunity Zones. The Act offers the potential to qualify for added tax
benefits from new Opportunity Zone investments in areas in which CIM has
already targeted and has been actively developing, repositioning, and
operating properties.
Key to maximizing the advantages of the Act’s Opportunity Zone program
is the ability to quickly and prudently invest capital. With 65 of CIM’s
Qualified Communities already located in Opportunity Zones and having
owned, developed, repositioned and operated more than 50 investments in
Opportunity Zones, the company is well-positioned with specific market
knowledge and vertically-integrated investment, development, and
property management teams in place.
CIM currently controls more than $3 billion in assets in areas
considered Opportunity Zones, and since 1994, it has invested in
properties located in more than 40 Opportunity Zones throughout the
country. CIM’s long-standing community-based approach directly aligns
with the underlying goals of driving real estate improvements and
bringing new businesses to Opportunity Zones.
CIM’s investment strategy primarily targets a “build-to-core” model,
where the company leverages its in-house investments, development, and
property management teams, which source, develop or reposition, then
operate properties as stabilized assets.
ABOUT CIM GROUP
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,
operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has led more than $60 billion of
projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account
and for its partners and co-investors. CIM’s broad in-house expertise
includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development,
finance, leasing and property management experience in real assets
located in and serving densely-populated communities, net-lease assets
and other associated credit strategies. CIM proprietary five-point
“Qualified Community” process identifies communities in transitional and
thriving areas that are most likely to benefit from its development,
repositioning, and operating activities. Using its disciplined approach
and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to create value in projects,
which ultimately enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005714/en/