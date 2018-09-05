CIM Group : Marks Completion of 888 at Grand Hope Park Apartment Tower in Downtown Los Angeles

CIM Group announced today that it has completed construction of 888 at
Grand Hope Park, its premier 34-story, 525-unit apartment tower located
at 888 S. Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to providing
abundant new housing, it is a significant addition to the evolving
fabric of downtown with approximately 6,000 square feet of ground floor
retail space and a public pocket park, elements that enhance the dynamic
South Park community, a walkable downtown neighborhood that provides
many shopping, dining and entertainment options.
The apartment tower, situated at the northeast corner of 9th and
Hope Streets, offers contemporary residences in a variety of sizes and
floor plans and features many amenities and large communal gathering
spots. 888 at Grand Hope Park is adjacent to a seven-story,
approximately 650-stall parking structure, with a 5,000-square-foot
Petco store, CIM completed in 2016 that accommodates the parking for
retailers, residents and their guests.
“Completing 888 at Grand Hope Park is a significant milestone for CIM
Group as it is the final piece of a larger master plan for South Park
that we envisioned when we acquired a portfolio of seven parcels in
2001,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal of CIM Group. “Our
program in South Park began with the redevelopment of the Gas Company
office buildings into apartments and retail and continued with a mix of
building renovations and ground up construction delivering new
condominiums, apartments, street retail and office space to the
community.”
An innovative feature of the development is the expansive
30,000-square-foot rooftop deck atop the parking structure, accessed
from the apartment building’s eighth floor. This distinctive space is
designed with an outdoor pool, lounge and barbeque areas, garden and
other green spaces featuring mature landscaping. In order to distinguish
the rooftop as a true urban oasis, CIM invested in thousands of plants
and more than 132 trees, many reaching 20 feet in height, and were
hoisted by crane for planting on the amenity deck to create a lush
environment for residents. In addition, the 34th floor of the
building offers residents an intimate indoor lounge and a large outdoor
terrace to enjoy the views, the sunset, and temperate Southern
California climate.
CIM applied its knowledge and experience in developing and operating
real estate in transformational and multifaceted urban areas in the
planning and construction of 888 at Grand Hope Park. The company has a
long history as an owner and operator in downtown Los Angeles when it
identified the South Park community as being underserved in residential
and retail offerings. CIM has renovated and repositioned office, retail
and residential properties in the area for almost 20 years, including
the Flower Street Lofts condominiums, which were the first condominiums
developed in downtown Los Angeles under the city’s adaptive reuse
ordinance, followed by the adaptive conversion of the former Gas Company
office buildings into the Gas Company Lofts apartments, and Sky Lofts at
801 S. Grand, the conversion of office space into luxury condominiums.
CIM also completed ground-up developments including the Market Lofts
condominiums and Market Lofts Retail that includes the Ralphs
supermarket directly across the street from 888 at Grand Hope Park.
888 at Grand Hope Park recently welcomed its first residents, and the
on-site leasing office and model units are open. For more information
please call (844) 888-7888 or visit www.888hope.com.
