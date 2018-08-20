CIM Group : Signs Little Creatures Brewing for First U.S. Location at One Mission Bay - Waterfront Condominium Community in San Francisco

CIM Group announced today the signing of a lease with Australian craft
brewer Little Creatures for an approximately 6,300-square-foot space
occupying a premier location on the corner of 3rd Street and
Mission Creek facing AT&T Park and McCovey Cove at its 350-unit
residential community, One Mission Bay. Little Creatures selected One
Mission Bay for its first operation in the United States.
The new Little Creatures venue will consist of a restaurant and
microbrewery showcasing Little Creatures’ much loved Australian beers.
The venue is expected to open by mid-2019.
One Mission Bay is designed with a 198-unit, 16-story high-rise
building, and a 152-unit, six-story mid-rise, connected by an expansive
and beautifully landscaped amenity deck. It features close to 650 feet
of frontage along the waterfront, approximately 16,000 square feet of
ground level space for retail, restaurants and neighborhood-serving
businesses, three levels of parking, abundant outdoor areas, and an
array of top-tier amenities. Residents began taking occupancy at the end
of 2017. Today, less than 10 percent of the condominiums remain
available for purchase.
Little Creatures will join other premier tenants at One Mission Bay
including Wine Merchant, a retailer of wine, craft beers, and spirits
with a wine and cheese bar, and Zone 415, a membership-based Lagree
Fitness program using Megaformer machines. Both are anticipated to open
later this year. These businesses are an integral part of creating an
attractive destination for residents and for the neighborhood with its
position along the new public park adjacent to the waterfront. Patrons
can enjoy views of the channel and the city, and stroll along the
waterfront.
One Mission Bay, set on two acres at 1000 Channel Street between 3rd
and 4th Streets, is proximate to San Francisco’s popular
shopping, dining, entertainment, and business centers. It has an
exceptional location adjacent to AT&T Park, approximately eight blocks
from the planned Golden State Warriors Sports and Entertainment Center,
and is convenient to SoMa, Union Square, and the central business
district. It also offers easy access to multiple transit options as it
is steps from the Muni Metro Central Subway, which is anticipated to
open in late 2018, the King Street Caltrain Station, and the area’s
regional freeway network.
CIM applied its broad experience in developing and operating residential
and mixed-use commercial real estate in dynamic urban markets to the
development of One Mission Bay. CIM identified the Greater Bay Area in
2001 as a region where CIM could add value to properties while enhancing
the communities. Currently, CIM’s Bay Area portfolio is comprised of
approximately 4.4 million square feet that includes a variety of Class A
commercial properties.
The remaining available residences at One Mission Bay range from studios
to three-bedrooms and a den, with prices from just under $1 million to
under $4 million. Please visit: www.OneMissionBay.com
or call 415.820.1000.
About CIM Group
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,
operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has led more than $56 billion of
projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account
and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house
expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis,
development, finance, leasing and asset management experience in urban
real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. By
utilizing its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM
seeks to create value in projects, which ultimately enhances
communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
