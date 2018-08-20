CIM Group : Signs Little Creatures Brewing for First U.S. Location at One Mission Bay - Waterfront Condominium Community in San Francisco

Prominent Mission Bay development has limited number of residences remaining for sale

CIM Group announced today the signing of a lease with Australian craft brewer Little Creatures for an approximately 6,300-square-foot space occupying a premier location on the corner of 3rd Street and Mission Creek facing AT&T Park and McCovey Cove at its 350-unit residential community, One Mission Bay. Little Creatures selected One Mission Bay for its first operation in the United States.

The new Little Creatures venue will consist of a restaurant and microbrewery showcasing Little Creatures’ much loved Australian beers. The venue is expected to open by mid-2019.

One Mission Bay is designed with a 198-unit, 16-story high-rise building, and a 152-unit, six-story mid-rise, connected by an expansive and beautifully landscaped amenity deck. It features close to 650 feet of frontage along the waterfront, approximately 16,000 square feet of ground level space for retail, restaurants and neighborhood-serving businesses, three levels of parking, abundant outdoor areas, and an array of top-tier amenities. Residents began taking occupancy at the end of 2017. Today, less than 10 percent of the condominiums remain available for purchase.

Little Creatures will join other premier tenants at One Mission Bay including Wine Merchant, a retailer of wine, craft beers, and spirits with a wine and cheese bar, and Zone 415, a membership-based Lagree Fitness program using Megaformer machines. Both are anticipated to open later this year. These businesses are an integral part of creating an attractive destination for residents and for the neighborhood with its position along the new public park adjacent to the waterfront. Patrons can enjoy views of the channel and the city, and stroll along the waterfront.

One Mission Bay, set on two acres at 1000 Channel Street between 3rd and 4th Streets, is proximate to San Francisco’s popular shopping, dining, entertainment, and business centers. It has an exceptional location adjacent to AT&T Park, approximately eight blocks from the planned Golden State Warriors Sports and Entertainment Center, and is convenient to SoMa, Union Square, and the central business district. It also offers easy access to multiple transit options as it is steps from the Muni Metro Central Subway, which is anticipated to open in late 2018, the King Street Caltrain Station, and the area’s regional freeway network.

CIM applied its broad experience in developing and operating residential and mixed-use commercial real estate in dynamic urban markets to the development of One Mission Bay. CIM identified the Greater Bay Area in 2001 as a region where CIM could add value to properties while enhancing the communities. Currently, CIM’s Bay Area portfolio is comprised of approximately 4.4 million square feet that includes a variety of Class A commercial properties.

The remaining available residences at One Mission Bay range from studios to three-bedrooms and a den, with prices from just under $1 million to under $4 million. Please visit: www.OneMissionBay.com or call 415.820.1000.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has led more than $56 billion of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. By utilizing its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to create value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

