Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CIMA Appoints Head of its New Anti-Money Laundering Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 04:14pm EDT
CIMA Appoints Head of its New Anti-Money Laundering Division
Current Year's News Releases
Date: Mon, 29 June 2020

Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head of CIMA's new Anti-Money Laundering Division.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Monday, 6 June 2020) Sarah Wheeler was appointed as Head of CIMA's ('the Authority') newly established Anti-Money Laundering Division ('AML Division').

Mrs. Wheeler holds a Master's degree in history from the University of Edinburgh and is a qualified lawyer with 18 years of experience.

In 2017, Mrs. Wheeler was asked to lead the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision, a new anti-money laundering/counter financing of terrorism ('AML/CFT') regulator housed in the FCA. She also co-chaired the drafting group for FATF's 2019 risk-based approach guidance for legal professionals, accountancy professionals and trust and corporate service providers.

In her new post at the Authority, Mrs. Wheeler will be working along with Deputy Heads, Mrs. Judiann Myles and Mrs. Prabhavathi Namburi in the management and oversight of the AML Division. The division is responsible for developing and implementing the Authority's AML/CFT supervisory and regulatory strategy while ensuring an efficient and effective operation that meets or exceeds international standards.

'We are very fortunate to have someone with Mrs. Wheeler's experience join our management team. Her appointment also comes at the most opportune time as we seek to enhance the role and credibility of the Authority as well as provide timely feedback to improve industry's AML/CFT compliance efforts, thus reducing the risk exposure of licensees. In this regard, I am confident that her expertise and skillset will be of significant value to the Authority and jurisdiction,' said Managing Director, Mrs. Cindy Scotland.

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority published this content on 06 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 20:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pMaterials Up After Home Sales Data Spurs Cyclical Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:38pWall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
04:21pFed Chairman Says Economy Faces 'New Challenges' from Virus
DJ
04:19pSaudi crown prince, Nigerian president discuss OPEC+ deal compliance
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pCIMA Appoints Head of its New Anti-Money Laundering Division
PU
04:14pUpdate - Gefion Insurance A/S
PU
04:14pEPP : EPP supports Paschal Donohoe for Eurogroup President
PU
04:10pU.S. STILL POISED FOR V-SHAPED RECOVERY DESPITE REOPENING SETBACKS : Trump adviser
RE
04:05pChesapeake asks to cancel pipeline contracts, sets drilling cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
5EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group