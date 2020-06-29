CIMA Appoints Head of its New Anti-Money Laundering Division

Current Year's News Releases Date: Mon, 29 June 2020

Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head of CIMA's new Anti-Money Laundering Division.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Monday, 6 June 2020) Sarah Wheeler was appointed as Head of CIMA's ('the Authority') newly established Anti-Money Laundering Division ('AML Division').

Mrs. Wheeler holds a Master's degree in history from the University of Edinburgh and is a qualified lawyer with 18 years of experience.

In 2017, Mrs. Wheeler was asked to lead the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision, a new anti-money laundering/counter financing of terrorism ('AML/CFT') regulator housed in the FCA. She also co-chaired the drafting group for FATF's 2019 risk-based approach guidance for legal professionals, accountancy professionals and trust and corporate service providers.

In her new post at the Authority, Mrs. Wheeler will be working along with Deputy Heads, Mrs. Judiann Myles and Mrs. Prabhavathi Namburi in the management and oversight of the AML Division. The division is responsible for developing and implementing the Authority's AML/CFT supervisory and regulatory strategy while ensuring an efficient and effective operation that meets or exceeds international standards.

'We are very fortunate to have someone with Mrs. Wheeler's experience join our management team. Her appointment also comes at the most opportune time as we seek to enhance the role and credibility of the Authority as well as provide timely feedback to improve industry's AML/CFT compliance efforts, thus reducing the risk exposure of licensees. In this regard, I am confident that her expertise and skillset will be of significant value to the Authority and jurisdiction,' said Managing Director, Mrs. Cindy Scotland.