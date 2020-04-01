Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CIMC Raffles Offshore Singapore Pte : starts construction of the world biggest LNG powered MegaRoRo Vessel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:36am EDT

On 30 March 2020, with activating the push button of the steel cutting machine in the Yantai shipyard, CIMC Raffles formally starts the construction of No.1 vessel of the world biggest LNG powered，5,800 LM series MegaRoRo NewBuildings which were ordered with two firm and two optional vessels.

This series MegaRoRo vessels officially entered into force on 18 April 2019 are the world biggest LNG powered and ice class NewBuildings as well as CIMC Raffles' first international order in the related new business area. The project concept was developed by Danish Naval Architect Knud E. Hansen (KEH), one of most professional Naval Architects and Engineering companies in the industry and classified by Lloyd's Register with flying Swedish Flag. And the vessels are characterized as 241.70m long, 35.20m wide with 5,800 lane meters and 20 knots speed, will equip with two Type C LNG tanks with capacity of 685 cubic meter each. To be operated in harsh weather environment European waters up to ice thickness 1.0 m, the vessels will meet Finnish-Swedish ice class 1A Super and winterization requirement.

Through the design and all other construction related preparation including close working among CIMC Raffles, designer, suppliers as well as Class Society leading by WALLENIUS SOL during the past nearly one year, the project now formally enters into the construction process with optimal tank test of the vessel. 'Even though the project execution like technical communication and supply chain negatively influenced by the spreading Coronavirus outbreak, we now formally start the vessel within schedule which provide the solid base of the project's delivery on time. During the earlier phase of great support and positive cooperation from Owner, Class Society, Design Company and suppliers thoroughly, we all make a good and sufficient constructing preparation under the serious epidemic situation.' addressed by Mr. Ni Tao, executive vice president of CIMC Raffles.

The one-time starting of the project construction enhances the development base of CIMC Raffles' international RoRo main-stream market as well as the staged milestone of further approach to high-end RoRo and RoPax new business.

Disclaimer

CIMC Raffles Offshore (Singapore) Pte Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aChina's ports brace for second hit as virus spread wipes out exports
RE
03:52aItaly's factory activity contracts at fastest rate for 11 years - PMI
RE
03:49aTaiwan to spend $35 billion fighting virus, to donate 10 million masks
RE
03:47aParis Club creditors agree to cancel $1.4 billion of Somali debt
RE
03:43aSouth Africa should seek IMF funding to deal with pandemic - IIF
RE
03:41aRisk-hedging Chinese investors push commodities markets to record high trades
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount
RE
03:38aDenmark's central bank slashes 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus
RE
03:36aCIMC RAFFLES OFFSHORE SINGAPORE PTE : starts construction of the world biggest LNG powered MegaRoRo Vessel
PU
03:35aFitch, Moody's downgrade S.African banks to junk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev updates on the sale of Carlton & United Breweries to As..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group