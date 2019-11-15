Log in
CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 3RD ANNUAL THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE

11/15/2019 | 02:45pm EST

Dallas, TX, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced its 3rd annual Thanksgiving food drive, benefiting local food banks in the community. Nearly 2.2 million households across Texas and Oklahoma are food insecure. Cinergy commits to fighting this staggering statistic by hosting a food drive each year.  Over the past 2 years, Cinergy has donated over 4,200 pounds of food to community food banks. In this 3rd year, Cinergy is offering guests their choice of a $5 game card or a free popcorn in exchange of 2 canned food items. Guests can drop off cans at any Cinergy location between Friday, November 15th – Saturday, November 30.

 Wendy Voss, community engagement coordinator at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, said, “This is the time of year when people who struggle to put enough food on the table really feel the sting of hunger. Families want to create holiday memories, but when food is in short supply it makes those celebrations more difficult to obtain. We want to thank Cinergy Tulsa. For families experiencing hunger, each donation makes a world of difference. Thank you.”

 Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales and Special Events stated, “We’ve made a commitment to fight hunger in our local communities and we love having the opportunity to support struggling families, especially during the holiday season.”

 Cinergy fans will be able to receive a free $5 game card or a free popcorn in exchange for two cans of food (limit 2 offers per person), beginning this Friday, November 15- Saturday, November 30.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

 Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

Sheri Sullivan
Cinergy Entertainment
9728959916
stsullivan@cinergy.com

Traci Hoey
Cinergy Entertainment
(972) 895-9905
thoey@cinergy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
