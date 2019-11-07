Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT TO HONOR VETERANS THIS MONDAY WITH SPECIALS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:03pm EST

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced today that it will celebrate Veterans this Monday, November 11th with Veteran Day specials. Veterans with a valid military ID can receive a free popcorn and $10 game card, which can be used on the interactive game floor at each location.

 This year Veteran’s Day coincides with the release of Midway the Friday before. Midway is a heroic film based on the true story of the Battle of Midway during WWII. It centers on the clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. It tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude, and bravery to overcome the odds. Guests can book their showtimes for the film, which debuts this Friday, November 8th, at Cinergy.

 Traci Hoey, Directory of Marketing, Sales, and Special Events stated, “It’s a privilege to be able to offer something special for our veterans who have sacrificed so much in honor of our country”.

Veterans and Cinergy Fans can experience a host of new movies this weekend with four new major releases, which include the heroic WWII drama Midway;  the John Cena action-packed and kid-friendly title, Playing With Fire; the new romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, Last Christmas; and finally, the horror thriller follow up to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

 About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling.  The company has additional locations under development across the country.  All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines. 

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

Sheri Sullivan
Cinergy Entertainment
9728959916
stsullivan@cinergy.com

Traci Hoey
Cinergy Entertainment
9728959905
thoey@cinergy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pGB SCIENCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:43pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Quarterly Investor Conference Call
BU
03:42pFREDDIE MAC : Prices $448 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates
AQ
03:41pVertexOne and AltaGas Utilities Inc. Renew Future-Focused Utility Partnership
BU
03:40pPEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : Form 10-Q
PU
03:40pFACEBOOK : How Facebook Is Prepared for the 2019 UK General Election
PU
03:40pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Morningstar Conference Presentation
PU
03:40pDEVNET CERTIFICATIONS : How to Get Ready for the Webex Specialist Exam
PU
03:40pCISCO : Kubernetes the Easy Way – DevOps Series, Part 14
PU
03:40pIntercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. Reports Record Gold Exports for Q3 2019; Revenue increased by 286% to $136.0M versus $35.2M in the Q3 2018
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs as part of trade deal - officials
2COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
5TWITTER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group