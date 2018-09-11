Log in
CIO Bulletin Names Delta Risk as One of the 30 Most Innovative Companies of 2018

09/11/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

Investment in Cloud Monitoring Solutions and Expert Staff Pays Off for Security Services Firm

Delta Risk, a global provider of cyber security and security consulting services, announced today that CIO Bulletin has named it as one of the “Top 30 Innovative Companies of 2018.” The publication selected Delta Risk based on a number of factors, including its cloud security services as well as customer retention, technical innovation, partnerships and collaborations, financial stability, and ability to compete in the global market.

A panel of experts and members of CIO Bulletin editorial board develop the annual list to recognize and promote companies that demonstrate market leadership in IT services and pioneering new solutions.

CIO Bulletin’s ‘30 Most Innovative Companies of 2018’ is the premier recognition program to identify companies that have the most innovative approach towards understanding the market trends and exceptional problem-solving techniques in the field of Business and Technology,” said J.P. Pande, Editor-in-Chief of CIO Bulletin.

“We are pleased that CIO Bulletin has recognized our commitment to innovation,” said Scott Kaine, CEO of Delta Risk. “We’ve made substantial investments in the past few years in building up our team of information security experts, as well as introducing new cloud monitoring solutions for SaaS and cloud infrastructure to better protect our clients from today’s threats.”

In addition to its ActiveEye™ 24x7 managed security services and cloud security solutions, which offer native integration to Microsoft Office365, Google GSuite, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the Google Cloud Platform, Delta Risk offers a wide range of consulting services. These include incident response, penetration testing, training exercises, and compromise assessments, among others. In 2017, the U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company an IT-70 contract, adding Delta Risk to a pre-approved list of technology companies for federal purchases.

About Delta Risk

Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com/.

About CIO Bulletin

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on business and information technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. The publication aspires to help decision-makers shape corporate strategies and achieve corporate goals through knowledge sharing and peer reviewing. To view the complete list of honorees, visit http://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/30-most-innovative-companies-2018.


© Business Wire 2018
