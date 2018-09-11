CIO Bulletin Names Delta Risk as One of the 30 Most Innovative Companies of 2018

Investment in Cloud Monitoring Solutions and Expert Staff Pays Off for
Security Services Firm
Delta
Risk, a global provider of cyber security and security consulting
services, announced today that CIO Bulletin has named it as one
of the “Top 30 Innovative Companies of 2018.” The publication selected
Delta Risk based on a number of factors, including its cloud security
services as well as customer retention, technical innovation,
partnerships and collaborations, financial stability, and ability to
compete in the global market.
A panel of experts and members of CIO Bulletin editorial board
develop the annual list to recognize and promote companies that
demonstrate market leadership in IT services and pioneering new
solutions.
“CIO Bulletin’s ‘30 Most Innovative Companies of 2018’ is the
premier recognition program to identify companies that have the most
innovative approach towards understanding the market trends and
exceptional problem-solving techniques in the field of Business and
Technology,” said J.P. Pande, Editor-in-Chief of CIO Bulletin.
“We are pleased that CIO Bulletin has recognized our commitment
to innovation,” said Scott Kaine, CEO of Delta Risk. “We’ve made
substantial investments in the past few years in building up our team of
information security experts, as well as introducing new cloud
monitoring solutions for SaaS and cloud infrastructure to better protect
our clients from today’s threats.”
In addition to its ActiveEye™ 24x7 managed security services and cloud
security solutions, which offer native integration to Microsoft
Office365, Google GSuite, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS),
and the Google Cloud Platform, Delta Risk offers a wide range of
consulting services. These include incident response, penetration
testing, training exercises, and compromise assessments, among others.
In 2017, the U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) awarded the
company an IT-70 contract, adding Delta Risk to a pre-approved list of
technology companies for federal purchases.
About Delta Risk
Delta Risk LLC, a
Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber
security and risk management services to government and private sector
clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a
wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services.
Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues
to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients
safe and secure. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com/.
About CIO Bulletin
CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform
serving as a central resource for information on business and
information technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures.
The publication aspires to help decision-makers shape corporate
strategies and achieve corporate goals through knowledge sharing and
peer reviewing. To view the complete list of honorees, visit http://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/30-most-innovative-companies-2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005746/en/