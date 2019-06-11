CIO Conference: Silicon Valley CIOs & Tech Executives Will Discuss Working with the CEO and the Board to Drive Successful Digital Strategies at HMG Strategy's Upcoming Silicon Valley CIO Summit

Top technology executives speaking at the 2019 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Joseph Eckroth, SVP & CIO, TE Information Systems; Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories; Kevin Haskew, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor; Ralph Loura, SVP & CIO, Lumentum; Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix; Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital Corporation; and Nick Shevelyov, CIO, Silicon Valley Bank.



MENLO PARK, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research shows that companies that are successful in executing on their digital strategies enjoy close collaboration between key executives. The soft skills required by the CIO and technology executives in partnering with the CEO and Board of Directors on digital execution will be a key discussion point at the 2019 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA on August 29, 2019

“With competition and market disruption at all-time highs, CIOs and technology executives need to think differently and display courageous leadership with the CEO and the Board in order to succeed in the digital landscape,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO.

The Silicon Valley CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Jed Yueh, Founder and Chairman of Delphix. This will be followed by another HG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk from Joseph Eckroth, SVP & CIO, TE Information Systems, who will discuss Managing in a Global Environment in Uncertain Times. This will be followed by an additional HMG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk given by Ralph Loura, SVP & CIO, Lumentum.

Other engaging sessions will include:

A briefing by an HPE executive.

A panel of top-tier technology executives who will share opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT—and how these technologies can help create competitive advantage and accelerate time to market.

An executive interview with Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix.

, CIO, Nutanix. A panel of high-level search executives who will offer advice for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands, attract top talent and become boardroom-ready

A panel of top-tier CIOs, CISOs and CXOs who will candidly discuss mitigation strategies and advanced threat protection approaches that are working today while positioning their organizations for agility and innovation.

A panel of leading technology executives who will discuss the steps that they and other industry leaders are taking to work with their CEOs and boards to drive successful digital strategies and foster a customer-centric culture.

Presenting Partners at the Silicon Valley CIO Summit include Lenovo and HPE. Gold Partners include Zerto. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.

