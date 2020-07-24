CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Launches the HMG Marketplace, an Exciting New Digital Forum for Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with Relevant Technology Vendors

WESTPORT, Conn., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and move forward.



Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming and expensive generic sales model. Now, sales qualified technology buyers gathered through HMG Digital Experiences can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in along with the level of spend being planned and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference library for vendors to successfully position their company’s value proposition to interested buyers,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The Marketplace includes video testimonials from satisfied technology buyers who discuss the value of purchasing and implementing a vendor’s products or services.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Awake Security, Darktrace, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problems that were addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the unique qualification achieved through this process.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Enhances Strategic Branding and Positioning – Raises the profile of technology providers with targeted buyers of enterprise organizations and promotes the ease of doing business

– Raises the profile of technology providers with targeted buyers of enterprise organizations and promotes the ease of doing business Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers – Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

– Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates – The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

