CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Looks Ahead to Greenwich, Detroit and UK CIO Virtual Summits After Rocketing to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and Technology Executives

WESTPORT, Conn., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is highly anticipating its upcoming Virtual CIO Summits in Greenwich, Detroit and the U.K. after soaring to the top of the industry as the #1 producer of Virtual CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment - drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event - with 40+ Virtual Events scheduled through July 2020.

These 90-minute virtual summits are focused on the courageous leadership qualities that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis. The all-star casts that are assembled for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how they are working with the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work as regional economies begin to open back up.

“Since mid-March, we have drawn thousands of highly engaged technology leaders to our virtual events while our competitors have sat it out,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We will continue to draw on the feedback from our regional Advisory Boards and top technology executives who comprise the 400,000-strong HMG community along with the unique research that we conduct to make our events compelling and meaningful for forward-looking technology executives who are looking to reimagine the business and reshape the future of work.”

HMG Strategy’s next virtual event is the Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit on June 10. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Julia Anderson, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

Daniel Barchi, CIO, New York Presbyterian Hospital

Matthew Beasley, Director, U.S. Head of Learning, Coaching & Diversity, NatWest Markets

Ursuline Foley, Board Member and Strategic Advisor

Sebastian Goodwin, VP of Cybersecurity, Nutanix

Sami Laine, Director, Technology Strategy, Okta

Bill Lapp, Customer Success & Architecture – Global Leader, Zscaler

Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director: Technology Management & Enablement, Deloitte

Jim Panos, President F/W SIM Chapter and CIO, Central National-Gottesman

Colette Rubio, SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE

Kirsten Wolberg, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, DocuSign

Sponsors for the Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit include Nutanix, Okta, SIM Fairfield-Westchester and Zscaler

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy’s virtual summits:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times”

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

-Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

-Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

HMG Strategy is also hosting its HMG Live! Detroit CIO Virtual Summit on June 11. Premier speakers who will be sharing their insights at the event include:

Renee Arrington, President & COO, Pearson Partners International

Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, N.A. & Asia Pacific, Fiat Chrysler Automobile

Arun DeSouza, CISO & CPO, Nexteer Automotive

Gary Erickson, Managing Partner, Executive Search Partners

Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search

Keith Gordon, CISO, Ally Financial

John Hill, CIO & SVP, Carhartt

Jack Hogan, VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage

Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

Mike Mastrole, Senior Director, Sales Engineer, Illumio

Mark Polansky, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Vijay Sankaran, CIO, TD Ameritrade

Gary Sorrentino, CIO Advisor, Office of the Global CIO, Zoom

Ashwani Uppal, CEO, U.S. Operations of Agrati Inc.

Sangy Vatsa, EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank

Chuck Williams, SVP, IT, Penske Automotive Group

Sponsors for the Detroit CIO Virtual Summit include Adobe, Illumio, Pure Storage, SIM Detroit and Zoom.

HMG Strategy is excited to be hosting a Virtual CIO Summit for technology executives in the United Kingdom. Top-notch speakers for the HMG Live! United Kingdom CIO Virtual Summit taking place on June 15 include:

Nick Booth, Company Owner, SeventhWave

Richard Cammish, Group CIO, Essentra PLC

Allan Cockriel, CIO, Petrofac

Tom Ferguson, Partner – Head, CIO & Digital Technology Officers Practice, Page Executive

Frank Frulio, Region Head – U.S. & Europe, Singtel

Dave Morris, Global Head of Learning & Employee Engagement, Mobica

Ashwath Nagaraj, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Aryaka

Rob Riley, Owner, Apply Recruitment

Tim Sadler, Co-Founder & CEO, Tessian

Marykay Wells, SVP & CIO, Pearson

Katherine Wetmur, CIO, Morgan Stanley

Natalie Whittlesey, Area Leader, EMEA Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Sponsors for the U.K. CIO Virtual Summit include Aryaka, Singtel and Tessian

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral and UiPath.

“We offer an amazing value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar on June 17th is sponsored by Darktrace on the topic of ‘Protecting the Remote Workforce and the Enterprise from Offensive AI.’ This webinar, which features Justin Fier, Director of Cyber Intelligence & Analysis at Darktrace and Special Guest Speaker Dr. Chase Cunningham, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, will focus on how bad actors are positioning themselves to exploit organizational vulnerabilities due to expanded attack surfaces created by the deployment of highly distributed remote workforces, along with actionable steps that cyber teams can take to protect their organizations’ critical assets.

HMG Strategy is also hosting a webinar with Ivanti on June 19th entitled ‘The Greatest Threats to Cybersecurity and Productivity During the COVID-19 Pandemic’. In this event, Ivanti’s Chief Security Officer Phil Richards will speak with HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller on recommendations for how organizations can best protect their IT estates, optimize operational readiness, and improve visibility into IT assets without compromising the productivity of employees.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

