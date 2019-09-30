Log in
CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy is Honored to Have Several of its CIO Executive Leadership Summits Highlighted as Top Technology Conferences to Attend

09/30/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders, is honored to have 8 of its Executive Leadership Summits highlighted by CIO.com as top technology conferences to attend in 2019.

To view the list of events, click here.

As the world’s most trusted, independent provider of executive networking events, HMG Strategy is constantly evolving and expanding into new markets. In addition to producing 70-plus executive networking events each year in North America and Europe, the company has significantly expanded its digital resource center in recent years, compiling a massive collection of videos, research articles, white papers, webinars, case studies, and other digital content assets.

“The accelerated pace of innovation and disruption is creating new opportunities and challenges for CIOs and technology executives,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Technology executives need a platform to network with their peers, to discover new ideas and identify opportunities to reimagine and reinvent the business in core, parallel and new markets.”

HMG Strategy’s next event is the 2019 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place on October 3rd at the Marriott St. Louis Grand. Top speakers there will include Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Officer at Ameren who will discuss the emerging technologies being used to help drive Ameren’s digital transformation efforts.

Meanwhile, Lisa Nichols, CEO of Technology Partners, will moderate a compelling panel discussion of successful female IT leaders who will share their leadership strategies in a hyper-competitive environment. These panelists include Kim Martin, EVP IT, Mastercard; Teresa Sanzoterra, VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Erin Stamm, COO, Esse Healthcare; and Petra Volckaert, Vice President, Global Marketing and Commercial Excellence IT Lead at Bayer Crop Science.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming Executive Leadership Summits, click here.  

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83b8f636-0c8c-4da1-9122-87c058ce4863

Primary Logo

Hunter Muller

HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller

© GlobeNewswire 2019
