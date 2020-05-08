CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy's Phenomenally Successful HMG Live! 2020 NY CISO and Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summits Draws Big Crowds – Next Up: Washington, D.C. and Atlanta CIO Summits
0
05/08/2020 | 05:52pm EDT
WESTPORT, Conn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest in its continuing series of HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits, HMG Strategy is delighted to announce that its NY CISO and Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summits held on May 7 and May 8, respectively, drew hundreds of national and regional CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to its live events.
During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live!, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis with top-tier CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and industry experts. The live weekly series explores how CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are uniquely positioned to navigate the business through a period of uncertainty along with the steps they’re taking to reassure their team members in these difficult times.
“We are incredibly grateful to the CIOs, CISOs, technology executives, sponsors and attendees who have made each of these virtual events so successful,” says Muller. “The peer-driven content in our summits is unique and second to none. The large number of people who are attending these events is not only a testament to the world-class speakers who are sharing their personal journeys – it also reflects the desire among technology executives to connect with one another in these uncertain times and share their challenges and lessons learned.”
*Note: Each of HMG Strategy’s regional virtual summits conducted thus far have drawn large numbers of attendees from across the U.S.
HMG Strategy has also received enormous interest in producing webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ community of technology executives and the inventiveness of its content marketing team. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an array of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti,Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, and RingCentral.
“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model,” said Muller.
HMG Strategy’s next webinar is with Citrix on May 13th at 1 p.m. ET - “Business Continuity in a Crisis – and Beyond.” In this webinar, the speakers will explore:
How to rapidly enable a workforce to work from a safe location, all while ensuring security, reliability and high performance for all apps, desktops and data
Why it’s so critical to simplify the remote work experience by offering employee flexibility – providing workers secure access to all their corporate resources from anywhere on any type of device
Recommendations for keeping workforces productive from home
Examples of leading brands that are excelling in a highly distributed environment, along with the common characteristics of success
To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be producing a webinar with RingCentral on May 19th at 2 p.m. ET on ‘Excelling in the Experience Economy’. In this webinar, RingCentral Global CIO Trevor Schulze will share:
How the Experience Economy is evolving and why companies need to get onboard to survive and thrive
Why CIOs and technology executives are at the nexus of this shift and the roles they should play to enable their organizations to accelerate into the future
Why the rules for customer engagement have changed along with recommendations for decision-makers to adapt
Advice on how companies can strengthen their experience strategies now and into the economic upturn
To learn more about the HMG Strategy webinar with RingCentral and to register for the event, click here.
Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.
Tom Hoffman 203-221-2702 TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com
Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the public and private sectors as they come together to discuss how they are helping to lead their organizations and reassure their teams during a time of crisis.