CIO Leadership: Hunter Muller Praises Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson for his Deep Commitment to Giving Back to the Community

11/01/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John W. Thompson has a long and distinguished history as a powerful and influential technology leader, including senior executive positions at IBM, a 13-year stretch as Chairman and CEO of Symantec where he oversaw 10x revenue growth from $600M to $6B and, most notably, his current position as Chairman of Microsoft. His uncompromised commitment to the field goes beyond his concurrent role as venture partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. He truly understands the “awesome power and incredible value” of giving back to his community.

Muller recently wrote about Thompson in a blog post after the two met at an annual fundraising gala for NPower, a nonprofit organization that provides IT training to under-served young adults and military veterans.

The fundamental takeaway from Thompson’s presentation at the gala, according to Muller, is that diversity, community inclusion and education have a remarkable effect on a corporation’s competitive edge in the highly dynamic global economy.

“The only way we are going to improve the talent base in this industry is if we open the aperture on diversity,” Thompson said at the 2019 NPower Gala.

This global perspective, Muller said, is key to Thompson’s striking success as a true pioneer and trailblazer. Thompson is credited with guiding Microsoft through its growth into the cloud, and even directing a CEO transition. All the while, he never forgot his core conviction — giving back unconditionally to those with strong potential. 

“I’m especially impressed by John’s unwavering commitment to helping people find good jobs in tech,” Muller said. “The technology industry is booming, and clearly John doesn’t want to see anyone get left behind.”

Hunter Muller and HMG Strategy are also strongly committed to community giveback and helping others succeed in technology careers. The company has incorporated the idea of giving back into its 7 Pillars of Trust model and it actively support groups such as NPower, Year Up and 15 local chapters of SIM (the Society for Information Management).

“We firmly believe in sharing the benefits of a strong economy, and we make sure never to lose sight of our core values and responsibilities,” said Muller.

To read additional blog posts by Hunter Muller and access a wealth of thought leadership shared on HMG Strategy’s Digital platform, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders.

Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent. The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29b247a2-b17b-45c9-af6b-fe0673f250b0

Primary Logo

Celebrating the Strength of Community Giveback

Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson and HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller at the NPower Gala

© GlobeNewswire 2019
