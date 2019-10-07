Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIO Leadership: Hunter Muller Predicts That Apple's Performance Will Also Benefit Samsung, Google and Microsoft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders, predicts in a recent article that Apple’s financial performance over the next few quarters will also benefit Samsung, Google and Microsoft as competition and opportunities in the smartphone market continue to heat up.

Apple’s steady performance over time is benefitting all tech makers, at virtually every level of competition,” says Muller. “Sooner or later, many of the new features and capabilities introduced in smartphones will make their way into the products and services we use in our roles as technology executives. That’s why the ongoing competition between Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Google and other tech companies matters – and why we need to pay close attention,” Muller adds.

In an HMG Tech News Digest article posted last week, Muller points to the introduction of Microsoft’s new dual-screen Android phone, the Surface Duo. “While nobody expects Microsoft’s new dual-screen phone to suddenly leap ahead of the iPhone in sales, the introduction of the new phone will definitely add sizzle to the market and spark more interest in all things related to smart devices,” says Muller.

Heightened competition in the smartphone market is creating new dynamics, both in B2C and B2B markets. “From my perspective, this is an absolutely fascinating phenomenon – a self-generating tide that lifts all boats,” says Muller. “Something like this never would have been possible before the emergence of the Internet, social media and the global economy.”

To learn more about Hunter Muller’s previous leadership, technology industry and stock market predictions as well as other thought leadership articles in HMG Strategy’s Digital Resource Center, click here.  

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddb514e1-a9cf-4d29-bbf7-c1ff8ea1a275.

Primary Logo

Hunter Muller Predicts

Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, predicts that Apple's financial performance over the next few quarters will help spark innovation and competition from other players in the smartphone market.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : bourse drops $39 billion bid to buy London Stock Exchange
RE
09:13pFACEBOOK : Estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will join Facebook probe - source
RE
09:13pState attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
RE
09:13pFACEBOOK : State attorneys general meet in Washington to discuss Facebook
RE
09:12pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Through the Looking Glass
PU
09:07pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1
PU
09:01pAPPLE : Samsung Electronics says third quarter profit seen down 56%, beats expectations
RE
09:01pZOZEN BOILER Will Attend the 2019 International Exhibition of Heat & Power in Russia
BU
09:01pYAMAHA VOCALOID : AI™ Faithfully Reproduces Singing of Legendary Japanese Vocalist Hibari Misora
BU
08:57pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Successful Caley Flow Test in Dorado-3
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
2U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
3FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
4LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED : LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Mineralised system extended 400m north at Kathleen Valley
5ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group