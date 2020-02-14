Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Dallas CIO Summit: Leading and Innovating Through Turbulent Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:18pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of historic economic uncertainty and disruptive competition, CIOs around the globe are being called on to fearlessly lead their organizations through tumultuous times. By modeling a forward-looking mindset and promoting a culture of innovation, these industry frontrunners can help their companies reimagine and reinvent themselves around their most critical business goals. And by seizing on emerging sources of technology-driven innovation, CIOs can propel their organizations forward toward winning business outcomes and competitive advantage.

These topics and more will set the tone for the discussion at the HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place on April 2, 2020, at the Westin Galleria Dallas.

To learn more about the HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and register for the event, click here.

“In this era of incredible disruption, pioneering thinking, resilient leadership and technological foresight will be the determiners of success,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs who demonstrate these attributes will be the ones whose organizations – and careers - flourish, even through challenging times."

The HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will open with an executive briefing from a RingCentral executive who will discuss “Systems of Experience” and the role of the CIO in shaping the future of work.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

  • A panel of IT leaders who will describe how CIOs can capitalize on sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things to help their organizations amplify competitive differentiation, boost business agility and accelerate time to market
  • A group of security experts who will detail advanced, real-world threat protection and mitigation approaches that can help enterprises fortify their defenses in the face of escalating risk—without stifling innovation and agility
  • An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from a Nutanix executive
  • Luncheon updates from SIM Dallas/Fort Worth and NPower
  • An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Patricia Connolly, CEO and Founding Partner of SMC Squared, who will explain how global insourcing models (GICs) can help companies maximize the performance of IT teams while eliminating the risks of traditional offshore models
  • A panel of prominent technology search executives who will offer advice for career-minded technology executives seeking to enhance their professional brand, position themselves as industry thought leaders, accelerate their career trajectories and draw top talent to their teams
  • An executive briefing from Zoom
  • An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Colleen Berube, CIO of Zendesk
  • A group of sitting board members who will discuss why CIOs and CTOs tend to be underrepresented on company boards, and share strategies to help technology executives reverse this trend, take their seat at the boardroom table, and drive success and impact in the role
  • An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from an Adobe executive
  • A panel of pioneering IT leaders who will examine the role of the CIO in today’s fast-changing economy, as well as the innovative mindset, pioneering leadership and technological acumen they must demonstrate to position their organizations for competitive advantage

Presenting Partners at the Dallas summit will be Adobe, Nutanix, RingCentral, SMC Squared, Zendesk and Zoom. Gold Partners will include Apptio, Appian, Fortinet, Info-Tech Research Group and Okta. The Trailblazer Partner will be DataStax and the Preferred Research Partner will be Info-Tech Research Group. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. Association Partners will be NPower, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth and Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth.

To visit the HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82654007-4cb3-4820-bcb2-dac88cd056be

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

Primary Logo

HMG Strategy's 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Dallas-Fort Worth area as they share effective approaches to lead, reimagine and reinvent the business in highly disruptive times.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pADVANCED BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pMotorola Solutions wins $764.6 million verdict in trade secrets case
RE
03:49pALMOST NEVER FILMS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pCorn Futures Lead Grains Lower as Coronavirus Saps Momentum
DJ
03:48pDechert Client's (ULMA Piping) Reduced Jury Verdict Award and Denial...
PU
03:48pGRAIN DELAYS CAUSED BY RAIL PROTESTS : Grain Farmers of Ontario Urges Resolution
PU
03:44pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:43pAverage Energy Prices, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – January 2020
PU
03:43pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : European Investment Banking appoints Edward Griffin as Managing Director of Financial Services to London practice
PU
03:43pAPTARGROUP : Aptar India Launched Five New Products During the Second Edition of “Mega Launch”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
3Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group