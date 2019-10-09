CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Seattle CIO Summit — How IT Leaders are Thriving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successful CIOs know that digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things can be leveraged to improve the customer experience. Crafting a sophisticated and well-designed go-to-market strategy is crucial, now more than ever, in the fourth Industrial Revolution.



The savviest CIOs are well-positioned to determine those use cases where AI and ML can deliver measurable returns on investment while weighing the cost, complexity and risks of transformation against delivering against heightened customer expectations.

“Innovation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President & CEO. “CIOs must position themselves in the fast lane, staying on top of new developments and ahead of the competition by extracting value from data analytics, AI, blockchain and more.”

Key sessions will include:

An executive interview on communications and collaboration, in which Hunter Muller, CEO of HMG Strategy, will interview Shawn Rolin, Head of Technology at Zoom, as to why companies are abandoning traditional video conferencing services for Zoom, along with how the future of work is evolving

A briefing by Dan Turchin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Astound, on how AI can be used to drive digital transformation and improve operational efficiencies

An executive panel discussion moderated by Pat Steele, Chair of the CIO Advisory Board at Blumberg Capital, on leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, ML, the Internet of Things and data analytics to quickly identify and act on emerging customer and market trends to enable competitive differentiation and speed to market

An executive interview with David Morris, Founder, Chairman and CEO at HiPER Solutions Group, who will share his insights for CIOs and technology executives on crafting their personal brands to serve as talent magnets

An executive briefing by Ben Martin, Executive Director and General Manager of Lenovo DCG Professional and Xaas at Lenovo, on how strong leadership with a disruptive attitude is necessary to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

A panel of exceptional cybersecurity leaders who will share their insights on enabling innovation in the secure enterprise, featuring John Iannarelli, former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor

A briefing by Muddu Sudhakar, Entrepreneur and AI Expert, on the key AI and ML trends that are impacting businesses, where companies are achieving ROI along with the top opportunities for future investments

A panel of top-tier CIOs and technology executives led by Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, that will discuss best practices for driving the digital roadmap to a customer-centric enterprise

