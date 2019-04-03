CIO Summit: Accelerating Speed to Trust with the CEO and the Board Will Fuel the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming San Francisco CIO Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies push to make themselves digitally relevant, CIOs and technology executives must partner closely with the CEO and the Board of Directors to drive digital strategy. The innovative thinking and courageous leadership that’s required for CIOs to build trust in the next era of digital innovation will be one of the key themes explored at the 2019 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at The Fairmont San Francisco on April 25, 2019.



The industry's leading Chief Information Officers and technology executives gather to share best practices around board-level communication, digital disruption and business transformation.





To learn more about the San Francisco CIO Summit and to register for the event, click here

“CIOs and technology executives are at the center of their businesses today,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “As companies battle for digital superiority, CIOs and technology executives must forge a tight working relationship with the CEO and the Board of Directors to craft digital strategies that separate the company’s products and services from the competition and deliver top-tier customer experiences.”

The San Francisco CIO Summit will kick-off with an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Peter Matson, VP & Global CIO at Matson Navigation Company. This will be followed by HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talks given by Rosh Dawes, Vice President of Global IT Analytics and Data Science at Equinix and an executive from Pluto7.

Other thought-provoking sessions will include an executive briefing by Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO at Adobe; a panel of top technology executives who will share use cases for advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things and how they are enabling competitive advantage and speed to market; luncheon updates featuring news from SIM New Jersey; presentation of HMG Strategy’s 2019 Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO at Adobe; a panel of top search executives who will share recommendations for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands, act as talent magnets and become boardroom-ready; a keynote presentation by a Zendesk executive; a panel of top technology leaders who will share what it takes to become boardroom-ready, how to land a coveted board position and the skills that are needed to be effective in a board role; and an executive panel who will share their perspectives on how effective technology leaders are thinking and leading differently with the CEO and Board of Directors in these highly-disruptive times.

Distinguished speakers at the San Francisco CIO Summit will include:

Grant Bourzikas, CISO & VP of Applied Data Science, McAfee

Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion

Sebastian Grady, President, Rimini Street

David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG

Muddu Sudhakar, Entrepreneur & Executive, Stealth Startup Mode Company

Presenting Partners at the San Francisco CIO Summit include Adobe, Equinix, Pluto7 and Zendesk. Platinum Partners include Rimini Street and UiPath. Gold Partners include Datalink, a Cloud + Data Center Transformation division of Insight. Supporting Partners include Ivanti and Secure-24. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

To visit the San Francisco CIO Summit website and register for the event, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6806b721-549f-4a07-bb65-9cf5098603b3