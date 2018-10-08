CIO Summit: The CIO as Business Transformation Leader Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming Southern California CIO Conference

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to their acumen in identifying and executing on how technology can be leveraged to help achieve business transformation, the CIO plays a central role in driving innovative disruption. The new mindset and courageous leadership required by CIOs to help their organizations succeed in these highly disruptive times will be focus of the discussion at the for the upcoming 2018 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, to be held on November 1, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

"Thanks to where they are positioned in the enterprise, there's never been a more exciting time to be a CIO and help the CEO and the board to reimagine and reinvent the business," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President & CEO. "But to do this successfully, CIOs and technology executives must think differently – including how they collaborate with fellow members of the C-suite and to establish new partnerships outside of traditional channels."

The Southern California CIO Summit will kick-off with a series of HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talks starting with an executive interview between Hunter Muller and Sean Lennon, SVP & CIO, Allergan who will discuss his role in crafting the company's digital roadmap along with new innovation and revenue opportunities being produced from these efforts.

This presentation will be followed by a keynote by Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and Chairman, Delphix, who will describe why classics on innovation such as The Innovator's Dilemma and The Lean Startup are failing businesses worldwide and why executives must learn the key frameworks for repeated success that continue to power Silicon Valley companies. Yueh's presentation will be followed by an executive interview between Joel Manfredo, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans and Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace.

Other sizzling sessions will include a keynote from a Google Chrome Enterprise executive; an executive panel that will explore emerging technologies that can be used to improve speed to market and deliver a competitive edge; a panel of top search and industry executives who will share the key attributes and leadership capabilities that make some technology executives more successful than others; a keynote by a Lenovo executive; interactive roundtable workgroup discussions where all attendees can participate in sharing best practices and challenges for utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, and digital disruption as well as career, leadership and enterprise risk management strategies; and an executive panel of top-tier CIOs who will share the secret sauce that seasons a high-impact, customer-centric culture from the inside out.

Renowned speakers at the Southern California CIO Summit will include:

Jim DiMarzio , CIO, Toyo Tires Holdings of Americas

, CIO, Toyo Tires Holdings of Americas Barry Libenson , CIO, Experian

, CIO, Experian Margot Sharapova , VP IT Quality & Operations, OptumRx, UnitedHealth Group

, VP IT Quality & Operations, OptumRx, UnitedHealth Group Ken Venner , Former CIO, SpaceX

Presenting Partners at the Southern California Summit include Darktrace, Google Chrome Enterprise and Lenovo. Platinum Partners include AutonomIQ, Equinix, Jama Software, Magenic, and RingCentral. Gold Partners include ExaGrid/Zerto, Ivanti, Neudesic, Nth Generation, Pure Storage, Singtel, The Judge Group and Zendesk. Supporting Partners include Delphix. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include the Southern California Chapter of the Society for Information Management.

To visit the Southern California CIO Summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

There are 6 primary components to HMG Strategy's unique business model:

HMG Strategy's Thought Leadership and Digital Research Platform is unlike any other in the industry, providing technology executives with unparalleled peer-driven insights and practical advice on the leadership, innovation, and transformation strategies needed to succeed in business today and tomorrow. HMG Strategy's Media Model provides technology executives with fresh perspectives on the top business, leadership and customer trends that are defining the industry today and tomorrow. Our vast collection of research articles, videos, blog posts, white papers, and research reports generate more than 1 million impressions per week. HMG Strategy's Research Advisory Services embrace the 'No Analyst' model, delivering peer-led, forward-looking insights and trends to watch to both Fortune 2000 technology executives and industry partners. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps. These service offerings are complemented by HMG Strategy's CIO Bootcamp, a hands-on IT leadership development program for rising VPs and IT Directors who receive 1-to-1 expert coaching, practical webinars and custom research focused on enhancing skill sets and harnessing innovative leadership capabilities. HMG Strategy's Executive Leadership Summits provide unparalleled networking between top-tier technology executives with leading search executives, executives at enterprise technology companies and leading venture capitalists to nurture fruitful relationships. HMG Strategy is a career accelerator for technology leaders, inspiring tech executives to lead, recruit and retain tech talent while powering their own career trajectories. HMG's Next Ventures business enables HMG Strategy to invest side-by-side with leading VCs such as Blumberg Capital, Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners, connecting members of the HMG community with cutting-edge tech startups that deliver real business value.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cio-summit-the-cio-as-business-transformation-leader-will-power-the-discussion-at-hmg-strategys-upcoming-southern-california-cio-conference-300727271.html

SOURCE HMG Strategy