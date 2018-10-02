CIO Summit: The CIO's Role in Reimagining and Reinventing the Business Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming Seattle CIO Conference

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The mantra in business today is disrupt your business or risk being disrupted by others. The pivotal role that the CIO plays in helping to identify opportunities for leveraging technology to disrupt the business and create new business models will be the focus for the upcoming 2018 Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, to be held on October 30, 2018 at the W Seattle in Seattle, WA.

"CIOs are expected by the CEO and the board to share ideas for driving innovation and transforming the business," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President & CEO. "But disrupting the business successfully requires a fresh mindset, including fearless leadership and a willingness to challenge the status quo and to take risks."

The Seattle CIO Summit will kick-off with a series of HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talks beginning with Hunter Muller and Trevor Schulze, CIO, Micron Technology who will discuss why IT is more relevant than ever along with other critical trends that are shaping the future path for technology leaders. This will be followed by a presentation by Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and Chairman, Delphix, who will detail why classics on innovation such as The Innovator's Dilemma and The Lean Startup are failing businesses worldwide and why executives must learn the key frameworks for repeated success that continue to power Silicon Valley companies.

Other stimulating sessions will include a keynote from a ServiceNow executive; an executive panel that will assess emerging technologies that are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive briefing from AutonomIQ; a panel of leading search executives who will discuss the key attributes and strategies that make some technology executives more successful than others; a panel of top executives who will share successful practices for balancing agility, innovation, and security; and an executive panel of top CIOs who will share the secret sauce that seasons a high-impact, customer-centric culture from the inside out.

Notable speakers at the Seattle Summit will include:

Dave Bernert, Sr. IT Director and Chief Architect, The Boeing Company

IT Director and Chief Architect, The Boeing Company Chad Cook , VP of Solutions, Neudesic

, VP of Solutions, Neudesic Judith Henderson , Head of Enterprise Operations, Farmers Life Insurance

, Head of Enterprise Operations, Farmers Life Insurance Dan Roberts , President & CEO, Ouellette & Associates

Presenting Partners at the Seattle Summit include ServiceNow. Platinum Partners include Neudesic and Silver Peak. Gold Partners include AutonomIQ, Celonis, CyberArk, Datalink, Dell Boomi and Zerto. Supporting Partners include Delphix. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

