CIOE : to move to the new venue in 2020

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading optoelectronic event, CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is scheduled to move to the new venue, Shenzhen World Convention & Exhibition Center on September 9-11, 2020.

It is expected to have a total exhibition area of 160,000m2 and more than 3,000 photonics companies to join from around the world. CIOE will continue its effort to build a global business platform under the strong empowerment of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area under the development concept of cooperation, integration, enlargement, strength, professionalism and precision, to achieve the integration ecosystems of photonics, and to present a benchmark exhibition where to connect business for photonics companies and professionals.

What will change on the move?

Higher Density in Venue Date:

CIOE use to be held on the first week of September for 4 days. It will be organized regularly from Wednesday to Friday of the 2nd week of September starting from 2020 with annual 3 days to present the world higher density of photonics business opportunities. With that said, the coming schedule will be:

CIOE 2020 Sept. 9-11

CIOE 2021 Sept. 8-10

CIOE 2022 Sept. 7-9

CIOE 2023 Sept. 6-8

CIOE 2024 Sept. 11-13

Higher Capacity in Exhibition Areas:

Suffering wall-bound for 5 years, CIOE has been receiving too many complaints and regrets from photonics companies on no way to join the exhibition because of limited exhibition area. Things will change in 2020 as CIOE's exhibition area will be increased from 110,000m2 to 160,000m2, which means higher capacity for CIOE to connect parts of the complicated supply chain of photonic and optoelectronic industry. It also provides more options for exhibitors to target different qualified buyers. In a word, more photonic business will be happening at CIOE.

More Convenient Traffic Plan:

Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center locates next to Shenzhen airport. For those landing in Hong Kong airport it will be only 30 minutes away by ferry directly.

New Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Shenzhen World Convention & Exhibition Center is a key project in the development plan of Shenzhen, and plays an important role in enhancing the urban functions and image, building Shenzhen into a convention center in China and around the world.

It will reach 500,000m2 of indoor exhibition space. Once Phase 2 is completed, it will become the largest exhibition venue in the world. The interior exhibition area of the first phase is 400,000m2. In the venue, 16 typical halls (20,000m2) on both sides, 1 super large exhibition halls (50,000m2), 2 specialty halls (20,000m2) with functions of conference, activity and banquet,2 lobby and 1 Reception Hall are connected by central corridor (1.7 km). Shenzhen World is a super large exhibition complex integrating exhibition, conference, activity (competition, entertainment), catering, shopping, office and service.

About CIOE

CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is the world's leading exhibition in optoelectronic and photonic industry. The event presents the entire supply chain. Nearly 2,000 photonic players will display their cutting-edge products and technologies at CIOE 2019. It is one ideal platform to find new suppliers, to source for new products, to exchange technical thoughts and to discover more market opportunities. In addition, onsite activities such as new products and new technology presentation, VIP buyer match-making, VIP lounge will provide you more efficient visiting services.

The coming edition - CIOE 2019 will be held at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on September 4-7, 2019.

Register now to visit CIOE 2019 which will be the last time held in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, where located in the center of Shenzhen city.

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit http://www.cioe.cn/en

