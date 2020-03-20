CIOs Batten Down Hatches as Recession Looms

By Angus Loten and Agam Shah

The economy is slamming on the brakes and chief information officers are doing everything they can to help their companies survive a massive contraction.

CIOs have expressed concerns about a possible recession over the past year. But the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic are far more sudden and severe than anyone expected even a few weeks ago.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday said they expect U.S. growth to contract 24% in the second quarter, a rate nearly five times as large as the bank's previous forecast of a 5% decline.

States including California, New York and Illinois have tightened restrictions on residents and businesses as U.S. coronavirus cases climb.

CIOs, who have spent the past decade focused on introducing new digital technologies and discovering new revenue streams, are going back to basics, working to keep their businesses running.

"We've had to put some of our initiatives on hold," said Colleen Berube, CIO of San Francisco based software-company Zendesk Inc. "However, we aren't canceling anything yet, simply deferring."

She said the company is investing more in remote work tools on the hunch that the practice will continue even after the crisis ends.

As companies put hiring plans on hold, current employees will need to be trained to handle a wider range of tasks, said Chris Howard, distinguished analyst and chief of research at advisory firm Gartner Inc.

Goldman Sachs in a note predicted that U.S. applications for unemployment benefits -- a proxy for layoffs -- could reach more than 2 million in next Thursday's Labor Department report. That would be the largest weekly increase in jobless claims and the highest level on record.

Tech recruiting is already taking a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. employers last month added 40,000 new information-technology workers, down from 370,000 in January, while the number of job postings for tech positions fell by nearly 70,000 after rising by 52,000 a month earlier, according to IT trade group CompTIA.

Information-technology employment fell 2.1% in 2009 during the height of the financial crisis, said Tim Herbert, CompTIA's senior vice president for research and market intelligence.

"If Covid-19 gets even close to approaching worst-case scenarios, we should expect an IT employment outlook that mirrors the last major crisis, with a slide towards negative territory," Mr. Herbert said.

IT priorities vary by industry, but CIOs need to work with department leaders to prioritize applications and identify cost-cutting opportunities, said Andrew Bartels, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.

"The CIO knows where the skeletons are buried -- where the high cost that crept in over the years that can be cut back. That tends to strengthen the position of CIOs," Mr. Bartels said.

Kim Anstett, chief information officer at Iron Mountain Inc., the document-storage and secure-shredding company, expects many businesses to focus more sharply on tech initiatives that offer immediate value as economic growth stalls.

"I believe companies will double down on digital transformation initiatives that are a must in these changing conditions," she said, citing economic challenges as well as concerns about health and environmental issues.

Among other strategies, she expects many companies to push for faster adoption of IT platforms that allow teams to collaborate more effectively and efficiently globally, streamlining processes and improving agility and flexibility to better prepare for uncertainty.

Using technology investments effectively is the No. 1 way companies are going to control costs in a down economy, Mr. Howard said: "We've been through a pretty flush decade with lots of spending and now is the time to capitalize on those investments."

This includes the shift to the cloud. Remote-work capabilities are likely to become permanent fixtures for companies seeking to eke out efficiencies when money gets tight and daily operations need to be more flexible, he said.

Fletcher Previn, CIO of International Business Machines Corp., said the company has been preparing for the outbreak's impact for months, boosting the number of employees working remotely.

"More than ever it is critical that we leverage technology to enable our employees and our clients with the insights needed to drive cognitive workflows and automation," Mr. Previn said.

His priorities in the months ahead include leveraging big data, machine learning and analytics to enhance IT operations, an approach known as AI Ops. Mr. Previn said IBM can act as a test model for IT departments at other companies that are dealing with limited resources needed to provide workplace services including support desks, device provisioning and automation.

Write to Angus Loten at angus.loten@wsj.com and Agam Shah at agam.shah@wsj.com