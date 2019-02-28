CIPR: Business Can No Longer Prosper at the Expense of Society

Once upon a time business was exclusively focussed on making profit and
public relations was about what you said and how you said it. But the
rules have changed.
Businesses face far more scrutiny than ever before. Consumers want
brands whose values align with their own and crucially, companies can no
longer prosper at the expense of society. The sharp end of modern PR
helps business understand these new parameters.
Last November, a sell-out crowd of 200 public relations and business
professionals gathered at the British Library for the CIPR’s National
Conference to understand social purpose and the role of business in
creating a better world for society.
The conference kicked off with a talk from John O'Brien, European
Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED, who reflected on the importance of social
purpose in business. "Ethical purpose is critical because it shapes how
and why we do things," said O'Brien. He went on to claim that corporate
social responsibility had become "defunct" as businesses traditionally
regarded it as distinct from their core strategy.
It was a message echoed by M&C Saatchi PR's Global CEO, Molly Aldridge.
"Purpose has to be authentically rooted into a brand’s DNA. It can’t be
superficial or difficult to understand," said Aldridge. "It's then down
to businesses to find and engage the right people to deliver on that
purpose".
The CBI's Deputy Director General, Josh Hardie set out the business case
for embracing social purpose. "90% of the public want businesses to
speak out on social issues that matter to them. That makes it a business
imperative,” said Hardie, who also touched on the importance of high
quality communication. "A lack of trust in business often stems from bad
communication. Mistrust fills the void when people don’t know what a
business does. There’s a huge responsibility for PR pros in today’s
world".
Captivating presentations from the likes of the BBC's Royal
Correspondant, Jonny Dymond and Ofcom's Director of Market Intelligence,
Ian Macrae, followed before a fitting finale featuring Iceland's
Managing Director, Richard Walker.
He was quick to impress on the audience the ability of every individual
to create a better world.
"We’re all focused on Brexit but we’re sleepwalking into an
environmental crisis. From deforestation to plastics and palm oil," said
Walker. "As businesses invested in those debates, we can find solutions
and alternatives that make a difference to our world."
"If you do the right thing and listen to others’ views, people will
support you," added Walker.
Iceland Food Group's 'purpose before profit' approach is resonating with
the public. Walker claimed Iceland's banned Christmas advert,
highlighting the environmental impact raising palm oil products, has
been viewed more than 65m times, making it the most watched Christmas
advert of all time.
The CIPR’s Vice President Sarah Hall Chart.PR, FCIPR, CIPR President
closed the conference by reflecting on the evolving role of public
relations.
“As PR professionals, we have a tremendous opportunity to shape the way
our organisations operate in society. This conference showcased the
value we can offer in helping businesses find their why and define their
how, to deliver long-term benefits for all.”
The CIPR National Conference returns to the British Library on
Wednesday 13 November 2019. Register
your interest.
