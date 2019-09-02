CIRCLE S.p.A.: continues its expansion with the full operativity of the new version of Milos TOS for Terminal San Giorgio

Terminal San Giorgio operates in the port of Genoa since 2006, and it has always pursued ambitious goals in terms of technological innovation. Circle constantly supports TSG for a continuous and substantial improvement in traffic flows, efficiency and automation, thanks to constant development by Circle in Big Data Management, Internet of Things and Supply Chain 4.0 issues.

Circle boasts a solid collaboration with TSG also thanks to the recent agreement between Agence Nationale des Ports (ANP) of Casablanca, Port Network Authority of the Ligurian Eastern Sea (La Spezia), Terminal del Golfo (TDG), Tarros and Terminal San Giorgio for the implementation of an 'International Fast and Secure Trade Lane', technically coordinated by Circle, which provides for an improvement in terms of efficiency and timing for trade between the European Union and North Afri- ca. The recent renewal between the Port Network Authority of the Ligurian Western Sea (Genoa) and TSG of the concession on the Ponte Somalia area, extended until 2033, further widens the expansion horizon of Terminal San Giorgio, and Circle - through the Milos® TOS Suite - represents a solid foundation on which to build the future opportunities.

«The project was very challenging and ambitious. Before this there was practically no real multi-purpose TOS. We thank the TSG team which has collaborated in a fruitful and valuable manner in the implementation of the project. And in the coming months there will be more important news», Luca Abatello, President of Circle, said.

With this project, added to that one of the beginning of the year with Samer Seaports & Terminals in Trieste, Circle continues its growth path of its MILOS® suite, as well as the international evolution as outlined in the development plan from here to 2022.