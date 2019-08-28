Log in
CIRCLE S.p.A.: participates in the European Project EasyLog for the development of the automation of 5 Ro-Ro gates and receives a first assignment of  81,800

08/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Easylog aims to facilitate the intermodal mobility of goods between cross-border regions by using ICT technologies to improve accessibility to port nodes. The project, as part of the II Notice of the Interreg Maritime Program 2014-2020, started on July 16th 2018, is on the path of the Go SMarT Med project, coherently with the Circumvectio and GEECCTT Iles projects.

The general objective of EasyLog is to improve the connections of secondary and tertiary nodes of the cooperation area to TEN-T networks, with particular reference to the Ro-Ro traffic (Roll-on/Roll-off). The Interreg Maritime Program 2014-2020 supports the cooperation between the territories of two Member States (France and Italy): Corsica (Haute-Corse and Corse du Sud), Sardinia (provinces of Sassari, Nuoro, Cagliari, Oristano, Olbia-Tempio, Ogliastra, Medio-Campidano, Carbonia-Iglesias), Liguria (provinces of Imperia, Savona, Genoa, La Spezia), the five provinces of the Tuscan coast (Massa-Carrara, Lucca, Pisa, Livorno, Grosseto) and the French departments of the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var, located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (PACA).

Circle participates in the EasyLog project for the development of the technical part together with CIELI, the Italian Center of Excellence on Logistics Transport and Infrastructures. Circle, thanks to its long experience in the development of innovative technological systems, is part of the European project for the automation of the Ro-Ro gates of the 5 ports which will be used as a test, namely Savona, Livorno, Portoferraio, Olbia, Bastia.

The program focuses in particular on the development and implementation of a new integra- ted ICT system which allows an optimized management of information and procedural flows between the operators of the cross-border logistics and port supply chain.

Beneficiaries of the program are transporters, port operators, Public Authorities, as well as the territories in general thanks to the increased possibilities of growth deriving from the improvement of the production performances by the transport system. The Cooperation Area includes a portion of the Mediterranean in which over 6.5 million inhabitants are living, characterized by an entrepreneurial and commercial fabric which needs a better development system.

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 17:00:04 UTC
