CIRCLE S.p.A.: participates in the European Project EasyLog for the development of the automation of 5 Ro-Ro gates and receives a first assignment of  81,800

Easylog aims to facilitate the intermodal mobility of goods between cross-border regions by using ICT technologies to improve accessibility to port nodes. The project, as part of the II Notice of the Interreg Maritime Program 2014-2020, started on July 16th 2018, is on the path of the Go SMarT Med project, coherently with the Circumvectio and GEECCTT Iles projects.

The general objective of EasyLog is to improve the connections of secondary and tertiary nodes of the cooperation area to TEN-T networks, with particular reference to the Ro-Ro traffic (Roll-on/Roll-off). The Interreg Maritime Program 2014-2020 supports the cooperation between the territories of two Member States (France and Italy): Corsica (Haute-Corse and Corse du Sud), Sardinia (provinces of Sassari, Nuoro, Cagliari, Oristano, Olbia-Tempio, Ogliastra, Medio-Campidano, Carbonia-Iglesias), Liguria (provinces of Imperia, Savona, Genoa, La Spezia), the five provinces of the Tuscan coast (Massa-Carrara, Lucca, Pisa, Livorno, Grosseto) and the French departments of the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var, located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (PACA).