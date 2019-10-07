CIRCLE: participates in Digital Transport Days, in Helsinki between October 7-9 2019

DocksTheFuture, selected into the Horizon2020 Program, is a project which includes the sectors of infrastructure, transport and sustainable development. The project, funded for 1.2 million euros, and led by Circle, includes several academic partners and consulting companies in Italy, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, and is linked to associations that operate globally. The goal of DocksTheFuture is to identify the concept of 'Port of the Future', concentrating its research on the creation of new port management models, innovative design and development solutions in the infrastructural and technological fields.