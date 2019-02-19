CIRCULOGENE : Names Anthony L. Schmidt, M.D., as Medical Director

CIRCULOGENE,
advancing precision medicine through molecular genetics testing, has
named Anthony L. Schmidt, M.D., F.A.C.P., as Medical Director.
Dr. Schmidt will lead the laboratory’s precision medicine initiatives
and work to educate the medical community about CIRCULOGENE’s molecular
diagnostics capabilities and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology
in addition to expanding the test offering.
“CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary methodologies and rapid testing capabilities
are positively impacting patient’s lives and the field of targeted
oncology,” said Dr. Schmidt. “I look forward to being an important part
of a team that is innovating and advancing precision medicine to improve
cancer treatment options for patients and their doctors.”
CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary NGS technology enables complete genomic load
DNA, RNA and microsatellite
instability (MSI) analysis with the fastest turnaround times and
lowest costs in the industry, all from a single tube of blood – the only
company in the industry to do so.
“Dr. Schmidt’s extensive background in pathology and hematology
strengthens our team as we build our lab’s capabilities and broaden test
availability in the U.S. and internationally,” said CIRCULOGENE CEO Mike
Mullen.
Dr. Schmidt is board certified in anatomical and clinical pathology, and
in hematology (pathology) and transfusion medicine. His area of focus is
advanced diagnostics and policy development to achieve improved patient
outcomes through precision testing and clinical support initiatives.
Most recently, Dr. Schmidt served as Pathology Chair and Lab Medical
Director for Mississippi Baptist Healthcare System in Jackson,
Mississippi. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Florida
Atlantic University and his doctor of medicine degree from the
University of Miami School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. After
completing his pathology residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Dr. Schmidt received fellowship training in
transfusion medicine and hematopathology from the University of Iowa
Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary sample preparation technology combined with
NGS delivers maximum output from minimum input with the fastest
turnaround times and lowest costs in the industry. Genomic testing
capabilities include DNA, RNA, somatic and hereditary testing, as well
as a complete package of immunotherapy testing, with 20-fusion
NTRK testing – which covers 20 clinically relevant and actionable
fusions between NTRK1/2/3 and other genes – to be introduced in 2019.
CIRCULOGENE is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)
certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited
laboratory and is registered as a verified U.S.
federal contractor.The laboratory provides biomarker testing for a
broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to select specific drugs and
clinical trials for their patients. For more information, visit our website,
connect with us on LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Twitter,
email us at info@circulogene.com
or call 855-614-7083. Clinicians interested in ordering tests may visit
the Contact
page on CIRCULOGENE’s website.
About CIRCULOGENE
Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., CIRCULOGENE is an innovative
molecular diagnostics company founded and operated by a team of
experienced industry executives and skilled molecular diagnostics
scientists. Applying its proprietary laboratory developed test for
cfDNA, cfRNA and MSI liquid biopsies, CIRCULOGENE has developed a
next-generation sequencing (NGS) method to provide full genomic load
analysis from one standard tube of blood in one week, enabling more
accurate data to help clinicians and their patients choose targeted
therapies, monitor efficacy and monitor for recurrence. One Tube, One
Week, Complete Results. Somatic + Germline; Blood + Tissue + Buccal; DNA
+ RNA + Immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.circulogene.com
or call 855-614-7083.
