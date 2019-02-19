Log in
CIRCULOGENE : Names Anthony L. Schmidt, M.D., as Medical Director

02/19/2019 | 01:31pm EST

CIRCULOGENE, advancing precision medicine through molecular genetics testing, has named Anthony L. Schmidt, M.D., F.A.C.P., as Medical Director.

Dr. Schmidt will lead the laboratory’s precision medicine initiatives and work to educate the medical community about CIRCULOGENE’s molecular diagnostics capabilities and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in addition to expanding the test offering.

“CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary methodologies and rapid testing capabilities are positively impacting patient’s lives and the field of targeted oncology,” said Dr. Schmidt. “I look forward to being an important part of a team that is innovating and advancing precision medicine to improve cancer treatment options for patients and their doctors.”

CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary NGS technology enables complete genomic load DNA, RNA and microsatellite instability (MSI) analysis with the fastest turnaround times and lowest costs in the industry, all from a single tube of blood – the only company in the industry to do so.

“Dr. Schmidt’s extensive background in pathology and hematology strengthens our team as we build our lab’s capabilities and broaden test availability in the U.S. and internationally,” said CIRCULOGENE CEO Mike Mullen.

Dr. Schmidt is board certified in anatomical and clinical pathology, and in hematology (pathology) and transfusion medicine. His area of focus is advanced diagnostics and policy development to achieve improved patient outcomes through precision testing and clinical support initiatives.

Most recently, Dr. Schmidt served as Pathology Chair and Lab Medical Director for Mississippi Baptist Healthcare System in Jackson, Mississippi. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Florida Atlantic University and his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. After completing his pathology residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Dr. Schmidt received fellowship training in transfusion medicine and hematopathology from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary sample preparation technology combined with NGS delivers maximum output from minimum input with the fastest turnaround times and lowest costs in the industry. Genomic testing capabilities include DNA, RNA, somatic and hereditary testing, as well as a complete package of immunotherapy testing, with 20-fusion NTRK testing – which covers 20 clinically relevant and actionable fusions between NTRK1/2/3 and other genes – to be introduced in 2019.

CIRCULOGENE is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory and is registered as a verified U.S. federal contractor.The laboratory provides biomarker testing for a broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to select specific drugs and clinical trials for their patients. For more information, visit our website, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter, email us at info@circulogene.com or call 855-614-7083. Clinicians interested in ordering tests may visit the Contact page on CIRCULOGENE’s website.

About CIRCULOGENE

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., CIRCULOGENE is an innovative molecular diagnostics company founded and operated by a team of experienced industry executives and skilled molecular diagnostics scientists. Applying its proprietary laboratory developed test for cfDNA, cfRNA and MSI liquid biopsies, CIRCULOGENE has developed a next-generation sequencing (NGS) method to provide full genomic load analysis from one standard tube of blood in one week, enabling more accurate data to help clinicians and their patients choose targeted therapies, monitor efficacy and monitor for recurrence. One Tube, One Week, Complete Results. Somatic + Germline; Blood + Tissue + Buccal; DNA + RNA + Immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.circulogene.com or call 855-614-7083.


© Business Wire 2019
