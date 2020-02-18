CIRI Announces Annual Science Symposium

February 18, 2020

Accessible by: anyone

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) will host its 2020 Science Symposium March 31 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati.

This year's event is co-located with The Experience Conference & Exhibition and features a series of short presentations on such topics as pandemic preparedness and odor control. The four presentations will then be followed by an extended question and answer discussion featuring a panel of industry experts including Patricia Olinger, executive director of the Global BioRisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA.

For more information or to register, click here.

About CIRI

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute's (CIRI) mission is to raise awareness about the importance of cleaning through scientific research. Its goal is to expand existing research, help its members to be more effective, improve people's understanding about the importance of cleaning, and influence the development of public policy. For more information, visit www.ciriscience.org.