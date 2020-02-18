Log in
CIRI Announces Annual Science Symposium

02/18/2020 | 06:03pm EST
CIRI Announces Annual Science Symposium February 18, 2020

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) will host its 2020 Science Symposium March 31 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati.

This year's event is co-located with The Experience Conference & Exhibition and features a series of short presentations on such topics as pandemic preparedness and odor control. The four presentations will then be followed by an extended question and answer discussion featuring a panel of industry experts including Patricia Olinger, executive director of the Global BioRisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA.

For more information or to register, click here.

About CIRI
The Cleaning Industry Research Institute's (CIRI) mission is to raise awareness about the importance of cleaning through scientific research. Its goal is to expand existing research, help its members to be more effective, improve people's understanding about the importance of cleaning, and influence the development of public policy. For more information, visit www.ciriscience.org.

ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:02:04 UTC
