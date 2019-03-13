CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : 2019 Canadian National Steel Bridge Competition Newsletter

[Attachment] My name is Marie-Pier Diotte, Junior Project Engineer, the General Manager of the Canadian Steel Bridge National Competition of the CSCE Student Competitions Committee. I am part of an organization of young professionals who are investing valuable time in raising the standards of construction engineering in our country.

This year, more than ever, it took a lot of time and effort for this project because, as you probably know, the different decisions made by our neighbors. Thus, our Canadian and international universities have been slammed shut by the United States, competitions for which our universities have been participating for decades.

I felt responsible for our Canadian universities and for this reason, the competition, to newly opened to international students. I am proud to be able to host 18 teams for the CNSBC-CNCPA 2019, where 3 teams from Mexico will take place, the University of Puerto Rico and a University of China will be present. In 2018, 7 teams were present, we have more than doubled the presence of universities, it is for this reason that we greatly need your support!

We strive to provide engineering students with the opportunity to show the world their potential, bringing their skills and innovation into play. Our CSCE Student Competition Committee aims to promote engineering through competitions with future engineers. We provide university students with access to quality competition, high-caliber regulation and competitive academic opponents from across Canada and even internationally.

As part of this competition, students are expected to use ingenuity throughout the year to develop their project. If you do not already know the competition here are some details: students will design, build and assemble a structure to present a prototype of a dimension of about 23'x5 ', a scale of 1:10 000. They will be evaluated in competition on multiple criteria such as the speed of assembly of the structure, the efficiency of the latter and the architectural aspect.

Our ambitions and standards are very high, this edition, which will take place in Montreal, will be most memorable. However, our ideas have a cost and that's why we allow ourselves to solicit you. We are actively seeking partners who would be interested in taking part in this incredible engineering adventure.

Here's how you can help us:

Supply of angles - 2500lbs: (for example: FA 4×4 1/4 of 3′-9 1/2 'long (25lbs per angle)), partnership agreement at the latest: March 25th;

Submit your application to be judge on Thursday and Friday: 16 and 17 May 2019

A win-win partnership (categories: Platinum, gold, silver, bronze)

Provide a meal to participants CNSBC-CNCPA (turnkey)

What we propose to you is a large-scale visibility during our event, to present to future engineers that you have contributed to our success. We will also give you access to a pool of nearly 250 graduating students in civil engineering, the most committed and dedicated in the field.

We need your support considering that we must not lose sight of the fact that the CSCE Student Competitions Committee is a non-profit organization that promotes engineering to students by presenting high level competitions.

If you want to support university students, promote civil engineering and make your organization shine, we believe that this is a win-win opportunity to bring our entities to another level!

Contact me at cnsbc@cscecompetitions.ca and Thank you for your support!

Marie-Pier Diotte

Junior Project Engineer

Executive Director of the Canadian National Steel Bridge Competition of the CSCE Student Competitions Committee

This event aims to recognize the talent and perseverance of our young students in civil engineering who have invested a lot of energy in the field of the study of steel bridges. Let's not forget that they are the next generation of our industry. It is therefore essential to give our support and show our respect for the engineers that they will be tomorrow.