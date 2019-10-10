Log in
CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : 2019 Canadian Steel Conference Celebrates Steel with Leading Industry Experts!

10/10/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

The Canadian Steel Conference 2019

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) held their highly acclaimed Canadian Steel Conference in Montreal, Quebec from Sept 30- Oct 2, 2019. The CISC gathered over 300 senior executives and key industry stakeholders from across Canada to learn, build relationships, develop businesses and celebrate steel-while having fun!

This year's technical program delivered a range of expert-led sessions covering popular topics and high- profile projects. Topics included The Ranier Square Tower: Fabrication Techniques and Challenges, The Kâhasinîskâk footbridge - From Vibration Challenges to Parametric Design, and The CIBC Square: Connecting Toronto with Steel Solutions and more! We also extended our technical session topics to cover more aspects of the steel industry, such as the current and upcoming code provisions for the seismic design of steel structures, as well as, construction scheduling & delay claims.

Guest speakers Doug Porter, Chief Economist at BMO Financial Group and Marc Dutil, President & CEO of Canam Group addressed the audience on today's local and national steel industry market.

Delegates praised the high caliber of this year's speakers and enjoyed networking and socializing at our various events over three action-packed days.

Thank you to all our sponsors for the 2019 Canadian Steel Conference

Steel Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

We would also like to thank all our delegates, exhibitors and staff for the overwhelming support. We'll see you all in Winnipeg for next year's conference sooner than you know it!

Please feel free to browse and share our photo gallery from this year's event in the link below.

Disclaimer

CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:05:01 UTC
