Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : Canada's Steel Industry Open Their Facilities, Job Sites, and Offices for SteelDay 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

CISC Members and Associates which included steel fabricators, steel mill producers, services centers, steel erectors and steel detailers opened their doors of their facilities, job sites and offices across the country to host tours, seminars, or demonstrations that showcased and promoted the structural steel industry.

SteelDay lured architects, engineers, contractors, developers, students, educators and the general public. Those who attended gained insight on how producers, service centres, fabricators and erectors contribute to the steel industry. They also learned from industry experts about the advantages of using structural steel in construction.

Hosts similarly benefit by showcasing their company, facilities and projects; networking with key industry decision makers; developing new business opportunities; and supporting the steel industry!

All that said, this year's SteelDay was held on September 13, 2019 at several locations all across Canada with 11 hosts and over 500 attendees. Through various activities, such as tours, demonstrations, presentations and BBQs, attendees got to experience the exciting steel process for various types of projects from beginning to end.

A very special thank you to this year's SteelDay hosts, Supreme Group, Westman Steel, Corrcoat Services Inc, Solid Rock Steel Fabricating Co, Ltd., Wesbridge Steelworks Limited, Rapid-Span Structures Ltd., Abesco Ltd, A-Post Aluminum Fabricators Inc., Gerdau, ACL Steel Ltd., Daam Galvanizing Ltd (Saskatoon). We encourage all steel companies and academic institutions from coast to coast, as well as individuals with a steel passion, to find their unique way to celebrate our growing steel industry every SteelDay!

We're looking forward to opening our doors and sharing our insight in all the ways that steel builds Canada at SteelDay 2020! Keep an eye out for all the details to come.

June 21st, 2019

Disclaimer

CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 23:30:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pJapan, South Korea to hold talks over WTO dispute in Geneva on Friday
RE
08:42pJapan's August machinery orders fall for second straight month
RE
08:41pYen rises, yuan drops on report of trade-talks stalemate
RE
08:39pBOJ Amamiya warns of Asian impact from LIBOR discontinuation
RE
08:36pWHITE HOUSE DENIES REPORT CHINA'S LIU HE PLANS TO LEAVE WASHINGTON ON THURSDAY : Cnbc
RE
08:31pDEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Scott Cam to lead uptake of more skilled trade jobs
PU
08:18pVenezuela's PDVSA, China's CNPC restart crude blending facility -document, source
RE
08:11pJudge opens door to PG&E wildfire victims, noteholders filing rival reorganization plan
RE
08:00pBitwise Comments On The SEC's Order Regarding The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust
PR
07:57pSouthwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG airplanes after checks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD : BEIJING KUNLUN TECH : TikTok's Musical.ly deal needs U.S. national security revie..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group