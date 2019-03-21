CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : Congratulations to the 2019 G.J. Jackson Fellowship Award Recipient, Pedram Mortazavi

[Attachment]

Pedram Mortazavi, M.A.Sc, P.Eng., Ph.D. Candidate, is this year's recipient of the prestigious G.J. Jackson Fellowship. His academic, background and extensive expertise in the steel industry distinguished him from the many outstanding submissions received.

[Attachment]

Pedram is a Ph.D. candidate in structural engineering under the supervision of Professors Constantin Christopoulos and Oh-Sung Kwon, at the University of Toronto (U of T). He currently sits as the President of the Department of Civil Engineering at U of T and the President of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute (EERI), U of T chapter.

His areas of interest range from seismic design, performance-based design and earthquake engineering, with a focus on studying steel structures.

'I am very thankful and grateful to the G. J. Jackson Committee for this unforgettable recognition, which will be a strong source of motivation, not just for the completion of my Ph.D., but for the rest of my career. This achievement would not have been possible without the constant support of my research advisors, Professors Constantin Christopoulos and Oh-Sung Kwon and their guidance along the way.'

Pedram Mortazavi, M.A.Sc, P.Eng., Ph.D. Candidate, 2019 G.J. Jackson Fellowship recipient

Pedram's research focuses on experimental validation and performance assessment of Cast Steel Replaceable Link Elements in Steel Eccentric Braced Frame (EBF) structures. His project aims at the development of off-the-shelf Cast Replaceable Link Beams that when used will overcome the challenges associated with design and construction of EBFs, through replaceability and highly increased ductility.

Upon completion, the research will provide a more resilient design of EBFs and enhance their performance attributes under extreme loads. The structural advantages of these systems will be of interest to the structural engineering community and will benefit the Canadian infrastructure.

Congratulations, Pedram! The CISC is proud to support you in your research in the steel construction industry!

The G.J. Jackson Fellowship

The G.J. Jackson Fellowship is a prestigious annual award currently valued at $25,000 over twelve months. The fellowship was established in 1987 and is presented annually by the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) in memory of the late Geoffrey J. Jackson. Its purpose is to develop exceptional researchers, educators and practitioners specializing in the design, fabrication and use of steel structures.