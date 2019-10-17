Log in
CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : In Memory of Pierre Gignac

10/17/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

In addition to his wife Mrs. Anne Thibaudeau, he leaves his children Geneviève (Jonathan Carrier) and Jean-Pierre (Erika Vallerand), his grandchildren, Anthony and Léonie Carrier, his brother Louis (Brenda Ellwein), his sister Hélène (John Davies), his beautiful Bernard (Docile Lachance), his sisters-in-law Elaine (Andre Soubigou) and Esther (Derek Caron), his nephews and nieces, as well as many relatives and friends.

Pierre will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to La Maison Victor-Gadbois or the Canadian Cancer Society in Pierre's memory.

A funeral will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at COMPLEXE RIVE-SUD - Longueuil 2750, boul. Marie-Victorin East, Longueuil, Quebec J4G 1P5.

More information can be found at: https://yveslegare.com/avis-de-deces/pierre-gignac/

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC-ICCA), expresses its gratitude and appreciation to Pierre.

Receive our sincere condolences.

Disclaimer

CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 00:58:01 UTC
