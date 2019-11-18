CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : Steel Research Needs and Ideas

The CISC is committed to supporting research at leading Canadian universities and colleges as part of its mandate to encourage the development of expertise, knowledge and innovation in steel design and construction. The Research Grant program supports research projects that are considered to be of interest and importance to the steel industry. Topics of research come from codes and standards committees, stakeholders in steel construction, and the Canadian research community itself.

We are currently collecting research topic suggestions to be considered for the 2020-2021 CISC Research Grant Brochure. For your convenience, a fillable form is available. Please forward supporting documents, if any, to research@cisc-icca.ca. Although needs and topic suggestions are welcome at any time, the deadline for the current brochure is December 6, 2019.

The 2019-2020 Research Grant Brochure and the list of Research Grants Awarded from 1995-2019 are available on the CISC website.