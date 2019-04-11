CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : Submission Period for the 2019 CISC Quebec Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction is Now Open

[Attachment]

[Attachment] RESERVE THE DATE!! November 11, 2019 Remembrance Day

The Gala showcases steel construction projects for their beauty, uniqueness and originality. Each year, the nominees receive special congratulations and special recognition from their colleagues.

Each team member who has worked on a winning project will receive a commemorative plaque, be it the Architect, the Structural engineer, the Contractor, the Owner, the young Architect / Engineer, the Fabricator or the Detailer.

Notice of Intention to Submit

Each team must submit their intention to register a project in the competition before June 17, 2019.

Presentation Document

Subsequently, you will have until midnight of August 5, 2019 to submit your detailed presentation document.

Awards Night

On November 11, 2019, join us at the Windsor Ballroom for the annual Gala celebrating the 21st Edition of the Steel Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction.

To obtain the requirements for the submission of a project, please visit the event website: www.rendezvousacier.com.

To communicate with us:

CISC-ICCA Quebec

(514) 909-6186

quebec@cisc-icca.ca