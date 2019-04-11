Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : Submission Period for the 2019 CISC Quebec Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction is Now Open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

RESERVE THE DATE!! November 11, 2019 Remembrance Day

The Gala showcases steel construction projects for their beauty, uniqueness and originality. Each year, the nominees receive special congratulations and special recognition from their colleagues.

Each team member who has worked on a winning project will receive a commemorative plaque, be it the Architect, the Structural engineer, the Contractor, the Owner, the young Architect / Engineer, the Fabricator or the Detailer.

[Attachment]

Notice of Intention to Submit

Each team must submit their intention to register a project in the competition before June 17, 2019.

Presentation Document

Subsequently, you will have until midnight of August 5, 2019 to submit your detailed presentation document.

Awards Night

On November 11, 2019, join us at the Windsor Ballroom for the annual Gala celebrating the 21st Edition of the Steel Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction.

To obtain the requirements for the submission of a project, please visit the event website: www.rendezvousacier.com.

To communicate with us:

CISC-ICCA Quebec

(514) 909-6186

quebec@cisc-icca.ca

Disclaimer

CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 00:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:03pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : Submission Period for the 2019 CISC Quebec Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction is Now Open
PU
07:50pAuto tariff war would hurt more than U.S.-China fight -IMF chief economist
RE
07:48pIMF chief says Brexit delay averts 'terrible outcome'
RE
07:48pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : UN Global Compact calls for “strategic pivot” towards transformational partnerships with scalable impact
PU
07:42pEmerging market nations seek collective solution to trade tensions
RE
07:38pENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE CANADA : Statement from Programs Director, Keith Brooks, on Ontario's 2019 Budget
PU
07:23pATLANTIC COUNCIL : Announces 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards
PU
07:16pSpaceX's Falcon Heavy conducts first commercial flight
RE
07:03pNPPA NEBRASKA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Foreign Animal Disease Resources
PU
06:58pPHILADELPHIA UNION : A win to build on
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
5San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Bonterra in Hanford, Cal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About