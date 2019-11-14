CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : The Canadian Steel Bridge Competition

The Canadian National Steel Bridge Competition (CNSBC) is pushing the limits in the name of engineering, and sharing knowledge in a practical, friendly, motivating and enriching context!

By Marie-Pier Diotte, ing. jr, General Director, CNSBC

The competition is the brainchild of two ÉTS graduates, and was brought to a new level in 2019, in collaboration with the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) and the Canadian Society of Civil Engineering (CSCE). People wanted to see a high-caliber competition in Canada similar to the AISC-ASCE 'Student Steel Bridge Competition' in the U.S., where several Canadian universities were already participating.

In 2019 the competition went international for the first time, with universities from China, Mexico and Puerto Rico taking up the challenge of designing the best steel bridge. A prototype on the scale on which 2,500 lbs are applied, according to six cases of possible loadings, while only one will be tested in competition!

Future engineers are called upon to plan, be innovative and demonstrate their skills while complying with the regulations established by the CSCE Student Competitions Committee. Each team is evaluated according to specific criteria such as oral presentation, architectural design, speed of assembly, economic performance, efficiency and weight of the structure.

The competition allows students who play the game to shine; it promotes the expression and dedication of future engineers in a practical setting where audacity is at the rendezvous!