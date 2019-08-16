CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : The Legault Government Needs to Learn Lessons of the Past

[Attachment]

Shall we suppose that these projects, which are intended to ensure the safety and well-being of our senior citizens and children, will be designed following a lowest-cost approach similar to the one that guided construction of the Champlain Bridge in 1957? This will not be the case today, but it appears that the government has maintained this mindset in 2019.

One year ago, on June 27, 2018, the former government proposed a review of the method for granting public architecture and engineering services contracts for Quebec's two largest public-sector buyers: the Ministère des Transports and the Société québécoise des infrastructures.

The proposal has raised serious concerns, as all the new methods it offers invariably lead to favouring the lowest bidder.

The former minister in charge, Robert Poëti, was aware of the problem and withdrew the regulatory initiative in August 2018. He set up a task force comprised of senior officials from the Conseil du trésor, public sector buyers, and industry representatives in order to review contract award methods.

The task force continued its work after the October 2018 general elections, but no meetings have been held since December 6, 2018.

[Attachment]

Worrisome Delays

Since then, a study by independent experts has confirmed that the quality-price method proposed by the government more or less systematically favours the lowest bidder. Unfortunately, the study did not succeed in resuscitating the task force, nor did it elicit any reaction from government bigwigs, although it should be a matter of concern for the current minister in charge, Christian Dubé.

The Conseil du trésor has limited recent action on this matter to selecting an accounting firm to evaluate the 'perception' of some industry stakeholders on the proposed award methods. It by no means involves the safety, quality or lasting nature of infrastructures, which are closely tied to their design.

The most eloquent example is that of the old Champlain Bridge, which must soon be dismantled after a short life and countless repair works, with the knowledge that the poor decisions that led to its construction were directly guided by a search for the lowest price. We know now that out of the 29 variations studied at the time, the successful bid was quite simply the cheapest, the one that led to the dreadful result we know today.

We wish to emphasize the importance of basing the selection of professionals on quality rather than the lowest price. The benefits are manifold: better planning with accounting for sustainable development, incentives to innovate, compliance with the most rigorous timetables and budgets, and fewer disputes. Architecture and engineering projects entrusted to the lowest bidder are incompatible with the optimization of design and lifespan.

Now that significant projects are underway, it is important that we learn the lessons of the past and demonstrate vision. Can we once and for all set aside methods that favour the lowest bidder so that we may ensure quality infrastructures for current and future generations?

Signed by:

David Prud'homme

President and CEO

AluQuébec

Clément Demers

Architect, Urban Planner and Project Manager

Denis Riopel

Architect

Francis Lacharité

President

ASHRAE Montréal

Jean Simard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aluminium Association of Canada

Anne Carrier

President

Association des Architectes en pratique privée du Québec

Bernard Bigras

Chief Executive Officer

Association des architectes paysagistes du Québec

Stephan Doré

President

Association des estimateurs et des économistes de la construction du Québec

André Rainville

President and CEO

Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Quebec

John Gamble

President and CEO

Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Canada

Phyllis Lambert, CC, GOQ, CAL, FIRAC

Founding Director Emeritus

Canadian Centre for Architecture

Jack Benzaquen

President

Centre d'expertise et de recherche en infrastructures urbaines

Roger Légaré

President and CEO

Conseil des infrastructures

Yves-Thomas Dorval

President and CEO

Conseil du patronat du Québec

Éric Côté

President and CEO Corporation des entrepreneurs généraux du Québec

Stéphane Forget

President and CEO

Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

Mike Brennan

Chief Executive Officer

Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

Denis Leclerc

President and CEO

Écotech Québec

Martin Houle

Director-Founder

Kollectif

Gérard Mounier

Strategic Advisor and Co-Head of the Infrastructure Group

Lavery Avocats

Henri-Jean Bonnis

Chair of the Board of Directors

PMI-MONTRÉAL INC.

Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire

Head and Chair of the Board of Directors

Polytechnique Montréal

Christiane Pelchat

President and CEO

Réseau Environnement

Jean-Pierre Chupin, Ph.D.

Canada Research Chair in Architecture, Competitions and Mediation of Excellence

École d'architecture, Université de Montréal

Raphaël Fischler

Dean of Urban Planning

Université de Montréal

Jacques White

Director and Full Professor

École d'architecture, Université Laval