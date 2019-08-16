Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CISC Canadian Institute of Steel Construction : The Legault Government Needs to Learn Lessons of the Past

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

[Attachment]

Shall we suppose that these projects, which are intended to ensure the safety and well-being of our senior citizens and children, will be designed following a lowest-cost approach similar to the one that guided construction of the Champlain Bridge in 1957? This will not be the case today, but it appears that the government has maintained this mindset in 2019.

One year ago, on June 27, 2018, the former government proposed a review of the method for granting public architecture and engineering services contracts for Quebec's two largest public-sector buyers: the Ministère des Transports and the Société québécoise des infrastructures.

The proposal has raised serious concerns, as all the new methods it offers invariably lead to favouring the lowest bidder.

The former minister in charge, Robert Poëti, was aware of the problem and withdrew the regulatory initiative in August 2018. He set up a task force comprised of senior officials from the Conseil du trésor, public sector buyers, and industry representatives in order to review contract award methods.
The task force continued its work after the October 2018 general elections, but no meetings have been held since December 6, 2018.

[Attachment]

Worrisome Delays

Since then, a study by independent experts has confirmed that the quality-price method proposed by the government more or less systematically favours the lowest bidder. Unfortunately, the study did not succeed in resuscitating the task force, nor did it elicit any reaction from government bigwigs, although it should be a matter of concern for the current minister in charge, Christian Dubé.

The Conseil du trésor has limited recent action on this matter to selecting an accounting firm to evaluate the 'perception' of some industry stakeholders on the proposed award methods. It by no means involves the safety, quality or lasting nature of infrastructures, which are closely tied to their design.
The most eloquent example is that of the old Champlain Bridge, which must soon be dismantled after a short life and countless repair works, with the knowledge that the poor decisions that led to its construction were directly guided by a search for the lowest price. We know now that out of the 29 variations studied at the time, the successful bid was quite simply the cheapest, the one that led to the dreadful result we know today.

We wish to emphasize the importance of basing the selection of professionals on quality rather than the lowest price. The benefits are manifold: better planning with accounting for sustainable development, incentives to innovate, compliance with the most rigorous timetables and budgets, and fewer disputes. Architecture and engineering projects entrusted to the lowest bidder are incompatible with the optimization of design and lifespan.

Now that significant projects are underway, it is important that we learn the lessons of the past and demonstrate vision. Can we once and for all set aside methods that favour the lowest bidder so that we may ensure quality infrastructures for current and future generations?

Signed by:

David Prud'homme
President and CEO
AluQuébec

Clément Demers
Architect, Urban Planner and Project Manager

Denis Riopel
Architect

Francis Lacharité
President
ASHRAE Montréal

Jean Simard
President and Chief Executive Officer
Aluminium Association of Canada

Anne Carrier
President
Association des Architectes en pratique privée du Québec

Bernard Bigras
Chief Executive Officer
Association des architectes paysagistes du Québec

Stephan Doré
President
Association des estimateurs et des économistes de la construction du Québec

André Rainville
President and CEO
Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Quebec

John Gamble
President and CEO
Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Canada

Phyllis Lambert, CC, GOQ, CAL, FIRAC
Founding Director Emeritus
Canadian Centre for Architecture

Jack Benzaquen
President
Centre d'expertise et de recherche en infrastructures urbaines

Roger Légaré
President and CEO
Conseil des infrastructures

Yves-Thomas Dorval
President and CEO
Conseil du patronat du Québec

Éric Côté
President and CEO Corporation des entrepreneurs généraux du Québec

Stéphane Forget
President and CEO
Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

Mike Brennan
Chief Executive Officer
Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

Denis Leclerc
President and CEO
Écotech Québec

Martin Houle
Director-Founder
Kollectif

Gérard Mounier
Strategic Advisor and Co-Head of the Infrastructure Group
Lavery Avocats

Henri-Jean Bonnis
Chair of the Board of Directors
PMI-MONTRÉAL INC.

Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire
Head and Chair of the Board of Directors
Polytechnique Montréal

Christiane Pelchat
President and CEO
Réseau Environnement

Jean-Pierre Chupin, Ph.D.
Canada Research Chair in Architecture, Competitions and Mediation of Excellence
École d'architecture, Université de Montréal

Raphaël Fischler
Dean of Urban Planning
Université de Montréal

Jacques White
Director and Full Professor
École d'architecture, Université Laval

Disclaimer

CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 17:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pDeforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
RE
01:24pSummer Youth Unemployment Rate Falls to Half-Century Low
DJ
01:22pWall Street boosted by stimulus hopes
RE
01:19pIs the clock ticking again for Argentine debt? Ask the IMF
RE
01:17pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : The Legault Government Needs to Learn Lessons of the Past
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:52pILLINOIS SENATE DEMOCRATS : Ellman measure aimed at reducing carbon emissions becomes law
PU
12:51pRussian businessman behind shuttered Latvian bank PNB attacks ECB
RE
12:42pEPA ADMINISTRATOR WHEELER NEW YORK POST OP-ED : Here's how Team Trump will bust Cuomo's gas blockade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
3KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
4BP PLC : BP : publishes LNG contract templates to push industry standardisation
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Shares Fall 11% As Madoff Critic Assails Accounting -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group