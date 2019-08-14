Log in
CISC Criminal Intelligence Service Canada : Perth-Andover RCMP investigating theft of copper wire rolls

08/14/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

The West District RCMP is hoping information from the public can help with their investigation into a break, enter and theft from a trailer in Aroostook Junction, near Perth-Andover, N.B.

Sometime between 2 p.m. on August 9 and 2 p.m. on August 12, 2019, someone cut padlocks on a storage trailer at a business on Route 130 and stole between 20 and 25 rolls of copper wire.

They are described as 14-gauge, single-strand wire with rubber coating, and similar to the attached photo.

Anyone with information on this break and enter, or the stolen items, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover Detachment at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

Disclaimer

CISC - Criminal Intelligence Service Canada published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 17:36:06 UTC
