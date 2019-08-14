CISC Criminal Intelligence Service Canada : Perth-Andover RCMP investigating theft of copper wire rolls

The West District RCMP is hoping information from the public can help with their investigation into a break, enter and theft from a trailer in Aroostook Junction, near Perth-Andover, N.B.
Sometime between 2 p.m. on August 9 and 2 p.m. on August 12, 2019, someone cut padlocks on a storage trailer at a business on Route 130 and stole between 20 and 25 rolls of copper wire.
They are described as 14-gauge, single-strand wire with rubber coating, and similar to the attached photo.
Anyone with information on this break and enter, or the stolen items, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover Detachment at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.
